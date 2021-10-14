Saudi Arabia's Hafil Transportation Company Increases Efficiency with Infor Enterprise Asset Management

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Hafil Transportation Company, the region's biggest transportation company, has deployed a suite of Infor solutions including Infor EAM, to help enhance efficiency across its operations in Saudi Arabia.

Hafil has a fleet of 12,000+ vehicles, a fully equipped workshop, and service centers and depots throughout the kingdom, making it one of the Middle East's largest bus and coach companies. As part of a consortium supervised by Makkah Development Authority, Hafil Transportation plays a pivotal role in ensuring pilgrims, who increase in number each year, travel to and from the Holy City of Mecca in comfort and safety.

Motivated by its growing operations, Hafil sought to standardize and automate business processes across all its divisions, including Hajj/Umrah, school transportation, and public transport. To enhance its performance, Hafil, which dispatches 5,000 to 8,000 buses daily, selected Infor EAM, a best-in-class enterprise asset management software solution with built-in functionality and the flexibility to integrate with other applications. Infor EAM is a scalable solution that is accessible on any mobile device and built on modern architecture. Because Infor's EAM is highly configurable, Hafil was able to integrate it with its existing applications.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a comprehensive customer experience to both the private and public sectors. With Infor EAM, we are able to manage our fleets more effectively, track vehicle and fuel expenses, and use the data to create more efficient routes and increase operational competences," said Akram Al-Shehri, Hafil Transportation Company's IT manager.

In addition to Infor EAM, Hafil has selected Infor OS (operating services), a platform that will help ensure a smooth transition of data from legacy systems and is flexible enough to make even the most complex enterprise systems run in harmony.

"Unparalleled visibility was necessary for Hafil to manage its growing operations efficiently. With Infor EAM, Hafil is able to track and manage its fleets, whilst capitalizing on opportunities for productivity and cost-per-mile savings. The company will now be able to run a lot more smoothly," said Khaled AlShami, Infor's director of solution consulting for Middle East & Africa.

Finally, by using Infor's solutions, Hafil will be able to maintain common business rules for creating and consolidating all of its documents, while ensuring that common practices around governing permissions are always enforced.

About Hafil Transportation Company

Since its launch in 1999, Hafil has been successfully proving its excellence by providing comprehensive and effective transportation services to the pilgrims. Seeing its service quality, diversity and the remarkable increase in demand, the company began to expand and gradually diversify its scope of services by increasing the number of its vehicles as well as the overall capacity of its fleet to meet the needs of travel & tourism organizations as well as schools by delivering the same level of world-class service that is tailored to suit every customer's needs. Hafil's march of success is moving ahead with an ambition to become the leading carrier in the kingdom. For more details about Hafil and it services, please visit www.hafil.com.sa.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

