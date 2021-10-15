AcuityAds Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Video Conference Call

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (Nasdaq: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a digital advertising technology leader that provides targeted media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across advertising channels, is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021.

The Company will host a live video Zoom webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The Zoom webcast will be hosted by Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tatiana Kresling, Interim Chief Financial Officer, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Canada – (+1) 778 907 2071

US – (+1) 646 558 8656

Webinar ID: 892 4366 9957

Please connect at 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company's website at https://www.acuityads.com/investors.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique digital advertising capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

