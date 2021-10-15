Network Health Medicare Plans Earn High Quality Ratings

MENASHA, Wis., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released its annual quality rankings. For the 2022 plan year, Network Health earned a 5 out of 5-Star Rating from CMS for its Medicare Advantage PPO plans. This is Medicare's highest possible rating, reflecting the extra steps Network Health takes to do what's right for its members.

Network Health prioritizes customer service and member experience, and it shows. The local health plan earned a 5-Star Rating on the measures for customer service, member retention and access and availability to care and appointments. In addition, Network Health partners with exceptional providers to give members access to quality health care and maintained a 5-Star Rating for health quality for the past three years. Network Health also earned 5 out of 5 Stars for its Medicare Part D PPO prescription drug plans for the fifth year in a row.

The coronavirus caused delays in care, nationwide. Network Health earned 5 Stars for the getting needed care and preventive care measures, despite the impact of the coronavirus. This is the direct impact of clinical integration and the focus on getting members the right care, at the right time and in the right setting.

"These ratings demonstrate the satisfaction of our members and the excellent care they receive," Network Health Vice President of Quality and Health Integration Kimberly Swanson said. "Our primary goal is to take care of our members by helping to connect care teams. It's who we are. Our Star Rating also reflects our collaborative approach with providers to help improve the overall member experience."

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star Rating system. CMS uses a 5-Star Rating system to help educate consumers and their caregivers on quality. In addition to earning a 5 out of 5-Star Rating for its Medicare Advantage PPO plans, the NetworkPrime Medical Savings Account (MSA) plan earned 4 out of 5 Stars. These results put Network Health among the nation's elite Medicare health plans.

