PopCom expands enterprise customer portfolio to the Middle East to supply Qatar-based telecom giant Ooredoo with autonomous retail technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions Vending International ("PopCom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered an agreement with Qatar-based telecom giant Ooredoo (ORDS.QA) to supply PopCom autonomous retail technology within Ooredoo stores, starting in Qatar. Ooredoo is one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies serving 121 million people across 10 markets worldwide.



"This is a win-win for Ooredoo's customers and Ooredoo's commitment to innovation," said Dawn Dickson , PopCom founder.

Ooredoo's new PopShop® autonomous retail machines are imminently shipping and could launch in Ooredoo stores as soon as December 2021. PopCom's products will be among a host of other industry-leading and cutting-edge retail solutions in the next generation of Ooredoo's self-service focused stores, giving their shoppers a frictionless and unique experience powered by automation.



"We're delighted to be working with PopCom on this initiative, which aligns perfectly with our strategic aim of digitalization. We invest heavily in innovation in our pursuit of complete customer satisfaction, actively seeking partnerships such as this one through which we can expand and enhance our offering, and we look forward to rolling out PopCom's autonomous retail technology across our shops for the benefit of our customers," said Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director PR at Ooredoo.

PopCom considers this a monumental achievement in growing the company's international enterprise portfolio and is looking forward to working together with Ooredoo to drive innovation in Qatar and beyond. "PopCom's autonomous retail technology is simply best-in-class and we are excited to be bringing our technology to the Ooredoo shopping experience," said Dawn Dickson, PopCom founder & CEO. "We believe this is a win-win for Ooredoo's customers and Ooredoo's commitment to innovation."



ABOUT POPCOM:

PopCom is an automated retail technology company that builds software to revolutionize automated retail. PopCom is at the forefront of the evolving retail industry with an autonomous retail technology platform that allows retailers to engage and understand customers, sell more products, and learn from big data.

ABOUT OOREDOO:

Ooredoo is a Qatari multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Doha, Qatar. Ooredoo provides mobile, wireless, wireline, and content services with market share in domestic and international telecommunication markets, and in business (corporations and individuals) and residential markets. It was the first operator globally to launch commercial 5G services in Qatar and is one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies, with over 164 million customers worldwide.

