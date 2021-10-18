Accruit, a Leading Qualified Intermediary, is Growing - Attorney Matthew Douglas Joins Team

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, a leading national qualified intermediary and technology-backed managed service and SaaS provider of 1031 like-kind exchanges, today announced the addition of attorney Matthew Douglas. Douglas comes to Accruit with an impressive background in real estate law and legal education.

"We're incredibly fortunate Matt is joining us as we continue to grow our business, expand our offerings, and maintain our reputation as leading experts in the 1031 exchange industry," said Brent Abrahm, President & CEO of Accruit. Douglas will be based in Accruit's Chicago offices and working alongside Managing Director Martin Edwards, who has long been recognized as a leader in the industry. "With Matt joining Marty in Chicago, we're excited to elevate our offerings even further in the Midwest region," Abrahm said.

A graduate of Florida State University and the IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, Douglas started his legal career ten years ago trying misdemeanor and felony cases in Chicago. After moving into commercial law and discovering a passion for real estate, he started and grew a high-volume residential and commercial real estate practice, successfully closing hundreds of transactions from the pre-pandemic era through the market boom that followed. Douglas also has experience teaching college-level legal courses to undergraduates, and is excited to leverage his substantive legal expertise, emphasis on client service, and knack for business development into his new role with Accruit.

"I'm thrilled to bring a decade of legal experience to the 1031 industry and having handled numerous like-kind exchanges in private practice I understand how heavily the various stakeholders in a real estate deal rely on the expertise of intermediaries like Accruit," said Douglas. "The technical advice and direction Accruit provides to clients and their fiduciaries is invaluable in this field, and there's no better application for my professional skillset than to join Accruit's tradition of elite-level client service."

Douglas will focus on growing Accruit's Chicago-area practice alongside Martin Edwards and join Accruit's slate of subject matter experts advising internal and external clients on exchanges. His leadership and expertise is critical as Accruit enters its third decade of innovating and leading in the 1031 exchange industry.

Accruit helps thousands of businesses and individuals defer taxes on investment property, nationwide using our patented, cloud-based technology enabling law firms, individual investors, title companies, and banks to have complete transparency into exchange transactions anytime, via any device. Learn more at https://www.accruit.com

