B. Riley Financial to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 28, 2021

Investor call scheduled on Thursday October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced it will hold an investor call to discuss results for the third quarter on Thursday October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific).

B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)
B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

B. Riley will issue its third quarter earnings release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Call Details

Date:

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific)

Toll Free:

1-855-327-6837

International:

1-631-891-4304



Replay Details (expires Thursday, November 4, 2021)

Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

Replay Pin:

10016591

For more information, visit our investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts
Investors
Mike Frank
ir@brileyfin.com
(212) 409-2424

Media
Jo Anne McCusker
jmccusker@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5425

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-to-release-third-quarter-2021-results-on-october-28-2021-301406440.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.