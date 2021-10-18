CDPQ invests in Grupo Diagnóstico Aries

One of Mexico's fastest growing medical diagnostic services groups to use proceeds to fund organic growth opportunities and strategic acquisitions, and continue to invest in its operations and digitalization to create long term value

MONTRÉAL and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, today announced that it will acquire a significant minority stake in Grupo Diagnóstico Aries (the "Company"), one of the fastest growing medical diagnostic services groups in Mexico. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo Diagnóstico Aries is a consortium of nine brands with 249 locations across nine states, including three blood banks and sixteen mobile units. Additionally, the Company operates three in-house laboratories in private hospitals, and serves more than 150 clinics and public hospitals. After several strategic acquisitions and sustained organic growth, the Company has become one of Mexico's most extensive networks of testing laboratories in the medical diagnostic services sector.

"We are very proud that a company with the record and prestige of CDPQ, with over 50 years of experience investing in a variety of industries globally, has shown interest in our company, our market and our country. We will continue to work at the level of excellence that has always characterized us. And now together with CDPQ, we will continue to grow and consolidate Grupo Diagnóstico Aries as a world-class company," said Ernesto Lopez Clariond, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empresas Aries.

"We are pleased to be investing in Grupo Diagnóstico Aries, who are committed to helping millions of people living in Mexico prevent, detect, and treat their health conditions," said Martin Laguerre, Executive Vice-President and Head of Private Equity and Capital Solutions at CDPQ. "The management team have demonstrated sound strategic thinking and strong operating capabilities to drive the Company's success to date. We look forward to working with them to capitalize on growth and digitalization opportunities to create value and consolidate the Company's position in the medical diagnostic service industry in Mexico".

Grupo Diagnóstico Aries offers a comprehensive range of services in laboratory testing in the disciplines of toxicology, molecular biology with a COVID-19 focus, cytology and pathology, immunology, urinalysis, specialized tests, and other tests. The Company also performs a wide range of clinical laboratory procedures in medical imaging, radiology, audiology, endoscopy, cardiology/echocardiology and densitometry.

ABOUT GRUPO DIAGNÓSTICO ARIES

Grupo Diagnóstico Aries (GDA) is part of the large family of Empresas Aries, a 100% Mexican business group, firmly committed to the development and social welfare of Mexicans, through its health, housing, education and property management divisions.

GDA's mission is to provide excellent medical diagnostic services. Our responsibility extends beyond providing service or earning a profit as we consider it a privilege that our patients entrust us with their health. For this reason, our ambition is to continue serving our customers with the quality and warmth that characterize us. For more information, visit grupodiagnosticoaries.com

ABOUT CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2021 CDPQ's net assets total CAD 390 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

