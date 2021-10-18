Stagwell's (STGW) PRophet Announces Exclusive Partnership with PeakMetrics Partnership expands PRophet's verified journalist data across UK, Europe, LatAm and Asia and provides customers access to PeakMetrics' leading AI-driven media monitoring and intelligence platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company and the first-ever AI-driven SaaS platform to help predict earned media interest, sentiment, and spread, announced today an exclusive partnership with PeakMetrics, the leading machine-learning powered media monitoring, and narrative analytics platform.

The partnership will substantially increase PRophet's access to verified journalists from high authority media outlets in the U.S. and for the first time expand PRophet's reach into the UK, Europe, LatAm and Asia. By tapping into PeakMetrics' AI-driven analytics capabilities, PRophet users will be able to access the PeakMetrics platform and measure the success of their PR efforts.

"Together, PeakMetrics and PRophet are bringing unmatched data-driven media relations insights and capabilities to brands and agencies alike," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet. "PeakMetrics' global database of verified journalists and high authority outlets, access to up-to-date contact information and media monitoring paired with PRophet's predictive analytics capabilities enables PRophet users to achieve all of their PR goals within a single solution– eliminating the need to access old-school analog media databases and monitoring services that still live in a linear world."

Since its launch at the end of last year, PRophet's customer base has continued to grow and expand, including to major global brands and agencies of all sizes and specialties. The founder and chairman of highly-acclaimed PR and brand strategy firm, KWT Global, Kwittken was recently named a Top 25 Innovator of 2021 in public relations by Provoke Media for his contributions in addressing industry challenges with ingenuity and insight while making meaningful change for PR professionals.

"PRophet's cutting-edge approach to identifying the right journalists to target is a perfect complement to PeakMetrics' advanced media monitoring and narrative analytics capabilities. We look forward to supporting modern communications professionals in today's ever-changing media landscape", added Nick Loui, founder and CEO of Peak Metrics

PRophet is part of an expanding roster of SaaS digital products from Stagwell built to solve for key transformations in the modern marketing ecosystem, including influencer management platform Koalifyed, global content delivery solution LOCATE, audience insights tool CUE, reputation manager Harris Brand Platform, and more.

Agencies and brands can contact PRophet at sales@prprophet.ai for a demonstration of the platform's capabilities and request a complimentary trial. For more information on PRophet, visit www.prprophet.ai.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed by and for the PR community that samples past stories to better predict future media interest, sentiment, and spread through natural language processing and machine learning. PRophet is owned by Ahteed, LLC, a Stagwell Global company, and was founded by marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken alongside former political strategist, technologist, and author Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Global. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai/home.

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics is a leading AI driven media intelligence platform that extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time. It does this by aggregating all types of social and traditional media and then uses machine learning to predict how messages will develop and spread online. PeakMetrics has been battle-tested on some of today's most complex media issues - from responding to crisis management situations to combating state-sponsored disinformation. The company is a Techstars backed company. www.peakmetrics.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. The challenger marketing services network, we deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

