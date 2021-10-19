CEO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Eyal Barad, to present at Edison Open Forum: Cannabinoids 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that Company CEO, Eyal Barad, will present at the upcoming Edison Open Forum: Cannabinoids 2021, taking place today, Wednesday, October 19th. Mr. Barad's talk will focus on the pharmaceutical development of synthetic cannabinoid-based drug candidates for colorectal cancer and other cancers designated for FDA regulatory review.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Logo

Eyal Barad, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder and CEO said: "We are proud to have been selected to present at Edison's Open Forum Conference and share our perspective on synthetic cannabinoid drug development and on the challenges, opportunities and trends we see in the industry."

To access the Forum and the presentation please register at the following link:

Read more:

Recent expansion of Company's IP Portfolio with filing of 2 new Provisional Patents; Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors to include: Prof. Caroline Robert (MD, Ph.D.), a Melanoma expert, and, Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD), a Hematology expert, along with Prof. Amos Toren (MD), Prof. Zamir Halpern (MD), Prof. Noam Shomron (Ph.D.), Dr. Erez Scapa (MD), Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor (MD), Dr. Sigalit Arieli-Portnoy (Ph.D.) and Dr. Tal Mofkadi (Ph.D.). Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors to include: Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik (Ph.D.), and Dr. Gil Feiler (Ph.D.) as Independent Directors.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

+1 (877) 424-2429

info@cannabics.com

https://www.cannabics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.