The company continues to drive the future of at-line and in-line inspection solutions by unveiling a new model of MetraSCAN-R BLACK, a new edition of the software platform specifically designed for long-term support and a now fully customizable layout of the CUBE-R turnkey 3D scanning CMM to better serve the needs of QC in production.

Creaform Introduces Three New Solutions to the R-Series™ Suite of Automated Dimensional Quality Control Solutions

Creaform Introduces Three New Solutions to the R-Series™ Suite of Automated Dimensional Quality Control Solutions The company continues to drive the future of at-line and in-line inspection solutions by unveiling a new model of MetraSCAN-R BLACK, a new edition of the software platform specifically designed for long-term support and a now fully customizable layout of the CUBE-R turnkey 3D scanning CMM to better serve the needs of QC in production.

LÉVIS, QC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creaform, the worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced today the latest additions to its R-Series lineup, including a new MetraSCAN-R BLACK | Elite HD with improved performance as well as a new edition of VXelements designed for long-term support (LTS). This state-of-the-art set of solutions also includes a new version of VXscan-R module specially made to accommodate custom automated 3D scanning cell layouts, while keeping the ease of use of its digital twin programming software.

Discover Creaform's high speed and highly repeatable automated quality control solutions.

Speed and repeatability : MetraSCAN-R BLACK Ι Elite HD offers an optimized field of view for increased performance levels during challenging applications, such as 3D measurements on sheet metal parts.

Ideal for the automotive market : With its 69 laser lines and 3,000,000 measurements/s, this specialized 3D scanner is perfect for parts with many edges, trims, and boundaries.

Personalized solution : The intuitive VXscan-R software module makes it possible to include the custom features of your 3D scanning CMM (enclosure, robot base, turntable, etc.) for fast and easy programming.

Long-term support : Exclusive to the R-series products, the new VXelements LTS version extends the period of software maintenance while also increasing software robustness and dependability by limiting the number of new feature releases.

Operational simplicity: With its compatibility with major 3D metrology software, off-line programming, and seamless integration within any production workflow, the R-Series is accessible to all, regardless of the expertise or experience level.

"In the quest to gain efficiency, manufacturers require QC solutions that can adapt to their workflow and environment, while being easy to use. For better decision-making to get better quality parts, they also need fast and precise data," explains Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Product Manager at Creaform. "With these latest innovations, there has never been a better time to easily move to automation."

About Creaform

Creaform develops, manufactures, and sells 3D portable and automated measurement technologies. The company offers innovative solutions for 3D scanning, reverse engineering, quality control, NDT, and product development. Its products cater to a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, heavy industries, manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation.

With headquarters and manufacturing operations in Lévis, Québec, Creaform operates innovation centers in Lévis, Grenoble, France, and Texas, with direct sales operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Singapore. Creaform is part of the Ultra Precision Technologies, a division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5.5 billion.

View original content:

SOURCE Creaform