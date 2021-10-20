Graystone Company Exceeds Expectations For Its Bitcoin Mining Operation in October With An 86% Increase

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that starting October 1 through October 18 our Bitcoin mining operations generated approximately 0.1486 Bitcoin. The Company previously forecasted to generate approximately 0.1341 in Bitcoin for the entire month of October, 2021. We exceed our expectations in just 18 days and have increased our Bitcoin holdings by 27% so far. Additionally, due to the recent bitcoin price jump the value of our Bitcoin holdings has grown by more than 86% during the month of October alone. We consider it a great success in such short period of time, considering, that we launched our mining division just a few months ago in May, 2021.

The Company's Bitcoin wallet address can be found on our website at https://www.thegraystonecompany.com/blockchain. We endeavor to provide as much transparency as possible to our shareholders by providing our wallet address that shows the real time data that directly relates to our Bitcoin Mining activity, transactions and our BTC balance.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

