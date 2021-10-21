Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) and Niche Data Latest to Join Placer.ai Marketplace New data sets will enable customers to layer new and advanced insights on Placer.ai's dashboard and tools

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, has added two new partners to its Marketplace: Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS), a leading supplier of premium quality demographics and Niche, the leader in neighborhood, school, and workplace analysis.

Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, announced today the launch of its new marketplace. The marketplace will enable data analytics providers to layer new datasets and perspectives on top of Placer.ai’s dashboard enabling immediate access to leaders in CRE, Retail, Hospitality, investments, and local government. (PRNewsfoto/Placer.ai)

"Location data provides a critical lens to understanding what is really happening offline, but there is incredible potential in combining other datasets with this foundational resource. The Placer.ai Marketplace allows us to move closer to that vision. AGS and Niche are perfect examples of how partners enhance Placer.ai for our customers," said Noam Ben Zvi, CEO and Co-Founder of Placer.ai. "AGS is a leader in demographic and market level data enabling customers to dive deeper into each True Trade Area and audience. Niche provides a unique perspective into the potential of any neighborhood and the elements that drive its strength. Combined with Placer.ai's migration analysis capabilities, it will for the first time, allow for discovery of the motivations behind people's moves at a national scale, with huge implications for regional analysis & economic development."

The new Marketplace partners will offer additional premium insights and behavioral statistics. They will provide other data providers and key-decision makers with a variety of perspectives, including data into crime, environmental and climate-related risk, behaviors, hospitality demand, and healthcare. The result is the most targeted and advanced solution for gathering deep insights on any retail location or chain.

"Like the life decisions we strive to help our own users make, a company's choice of a location for their business is a major one that shouldn't be taken lightly," said Ryan Brennan, Head of Partnership Sales at Niche. "By sharing our proprietary Places to Live grades, we hope to contribute a meaningful layer of information on neighborhoods across the country for Placer's commercial customer base."

"Placer's innovative solutions are the future of site selection. With all the knowledge that they offer on their platform, key decisions become easier to understand," said Gary Menger, President and Founder of AGS. "We are proud that AGS' vast library is available on their marketplace. Our 25 years of experience in data, combined with their ground-breaking platform and approach, means that we can continue to empower decision makers for many years to come."

Placer.ai's solution is already being used by the largest players in Commercial Real Estate, Retail, and Hospitality, including JLL, Regency, SRS, URW, Planet Fitness, and Caesars Entertainment. The platform is the first to provide real-time access to location analytics and foot traffic data. The solution empowers professionals to improve decision making, reduce risk and identify opportunities with accurate, reliable location data.

