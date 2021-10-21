CMP Pumping Announces New Safety Director, Kevin Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete & Materials Placement ("CMP" or "CMP Pumping"), a leading concrete pumping company serving areas across the Southeast, today announced the appointment of Kevin Smith as the new Safety Director. Smith will ensure proper safety procedures are being followed, provide ongoing safety training to operators, and continuously maintain safety and health regulations.

"Kevin has a proven track record with developing processes and safety protocols that lead to real results. His military background, training and service along with his extensive knowledge of truck safety is necessary for CMP to achieve its goal to be the safest concrete pump company in the industry," said CMP President, Doug Doggett. "I am confident that he will make immediate and long-term impacts that our customers and employees will understand and appreciate as we embrace changing our safety culture every day."

Smith's background in safety began in the military as a combat medic. Preventative medicine brought him to the health and safety aspect of industries before safety became a popular necessity. Smith has served in a multitude of industries, such as the oil field, manufacturing, construction, production, water utilities, and healthcare.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to open the minds of others and to change their perspective of the value of Safety," Smith said. "The Purpose, Direction and Motivation I plan to provide others will hopefully give them the Authority, and more importantly, the personal Responsibility to make positive choices which will ultimately give them a healthier and safer environment."

Concrete & Materials Placement: Concrete & Materials Placement provides concrete pumping services across the Southeast since 2001. Concrete & Materials Placement delivers excellent services throughout commercial, residential and public construction markets. For further information about Concrete & Materials Placement, please visit www.cmppumping.com.

