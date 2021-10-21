Kinecta Federal Credit Union Announces its Participation as Presenting Sponsor of the Skechers 13th Annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk For the third consecutive year, Kinecta joins Skechers and the Friendship Foundation to raise support and awareness for children with special needs and public education

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union, the leading financial partner in the South Bay, is pleased to announce its participation as presenting sponsor for this year's Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk to be held Sunday, October 24, 2021. Families and friends will gather to walk from Manhattan Beach Pier to Hermosa Beach Pier and back with a record-breaking $2.5 million goal to help children with special needs and students succeed.

(PRNewsfoto/Kinecta Federal Credit Union)

"At Kinecta, we are committed to giving back to our community by participating at local community-based programs and events," said Keith Sultemeier, Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. "It's an honor to partner with Skechers for the third consecutive year and help raise support and awareness for our children. We invite you to register to walk!"

"We all know Kinecta for its charitable giving and involvement in our community, and I would like to thank them for being our loyal supporter since 2019," said Michael Greenberg, Skechers president and co-founder of the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. "Skechers and Kinecta encourage our community to be part of this year's fun-filled celebration at the beach as we walk together to help children thrive."

The annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is the largest charity walk of its kind in California. Since 2009, it has grown to gather more than 17,000 annual registrants and has raised more than $17 million for public schools, scholarships and the Friendship Foundation, an organization that supports children with special needs and their families.

Walkers can register in person at the event, sign up online at skechersfriendshipwalk.com and live stream the 13th annual Walk at the site on Sunday, October 24th at 9am PST. Participants can also follow the event on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERSFriendshipWalk), Instagram (instagram.com/skechersp2pwalk) and Twitter (twitter.com/SkechersP2PWalk).

For more information about Kinecta, visit www.kinecta.org.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top South Bay credit union for the past 10 years, and Kinecta was voted Easy Reader's 2020 "Best of the Beach" Credit Union.

About Skechers Foundation

The Skechers Foundation was established to provide families around the world with the necessities and skills to succeed in life. In addition to organizing the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, the Skechers Foundation funds tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide education and job training, shoes, clothing, fitness and nutrition guidance to communities in need.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,057 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Media Relations Contact:

Ondar Tarlow

Chief Marketing Officer

ondar.tarlow@kinecta.org

