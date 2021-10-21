Mednet Announces New Discount Program to Research Organizations Conducting Oncology Studies

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced a new program to support research organizations conducting any type of oncology-related research. Mednet's comprehensive clinical data management system (CDMS) is designed to be highly flexible to enable fast and efficient study builds and execution of any type of clinical research. Mednet announced the program in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), Lung Cancer Awareness Month (November), Stomach Cancer Awareness Month (November) and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month (November). The new program is designed to make it even easier for research organizations to conduct critical oncology research.

MedNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedNet)

The design of oncology research, particularly registry studies, can be incredibly complex. Variations in treatment regimens such as chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, hormone replacement, etc., can shift or be halted at any point in the study based on a patient's response. Clinical research technology solutions need to be able to accommodate highly complex designs, while also providing a significant amount of flexibility to allow for evolving trial requirements. The iMednet platform is designed to make it easy for research teams to conduct oncology trials with a flexible and dynamic technology.

The new discount program will provide research organizations with qualifying projects a twenty-five percent (25%) discount on the list price of iMednet software licensing fees for the duration of their clinical study. The discount applies to all components of Mednet's CDMS, including premium modules such as randomization, trial supply management, adjudication, payments and more. Mednet service fees are included, but the discount does not apply to third party software integrations. Studies contracted on or before January 31, 2022 are eligible.

"Over the years, significant advances have been made in cancer treatment as a direct result of the important work being conducted by research organizations around the world. Yet, as we all know, there is more work to be done," said Rick Bernstein, chief commercial officer, Mednet. "Research and life sciences organizations hold the keys to identifying new treatments and finding cures. As an eClinical company dedicated to helping researchers develop lifesaving treatments, we want to make it easier for these organizations to access the tools they need to get their critical studies up and running as quickly as possible."

The Mednet team has supported hundreds of oncology research trials around the globe. These trials range from small, early-stage studies to large, global, registry trials. To learn more about Mednet's experience or how to access this new discount program, contact us.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's clinical data management system improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

Contact: Barbara Correll, bcorrell@mednetstudy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mednet