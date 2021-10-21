Ron Simon & Associates Files Nation's First Salmonella Lawsuit Against Northeast Seafood Products as Number of Victims Surpasses 100

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is just the tip of the iceberg," says food safety attorney Ron Simon.

“Many people are under the false impression that freezing will kill bacteria like Salmonella. Unfortunately, it does not. As such, we expect more victims in this outbreak as innocent consumers go to their freezers to retrieve tonight’s dinner. We encourage everyone to make sure these products are no longer in their freezers, and to seek medical attention if they become ill after having consumed these products.”

Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with Denver attorney Dan Lipman of Parker Lipman LLP, filed the lawsuit as the number of victims sickened from tainted fish continues to climb in Colorado and other states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), there are 102 laboratory-confirmed salmonella cases linked to consumption of frozen fish produced and sold by Northeast Seafood Products. This number is expected to grow as victims continue to consume these contaminated fish products, get sick, and seek medical attention. At least 82 of the reported cases are residents of Colorado.

The lawsuit was filed against Northeast Seafood Products in Denver County, Colorado on behalf of Corey Slater, who purchased halibut, cod, and salmon at his local Sprouts Farmers Market and after eating it began experiencing diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. He was forced to seek medical treatment and was found to have salmonella poisoning. He was interviewed by health officials at the Colorado Department of Human Services who confirmed he was part of the Northeast Seafood Products Salmonella Thompson Outbreak.

Mr. Slater continues to recover from Salmonella food poisoning.

The Northeast Seafood Products Salmonella Outbreak

On October 8, 2021, the CDC announced it had identified the source of a large number of Salmonella Thompson cases in and around Colorado. The CDC confirmed that there were in excess of 100 Salmonella victims who had consumed Northeast Seafood Products produced in Colorado, including 19 victims who had to be hospitalized.

As part of its investigation, the CDC went to Northeast Seafood Products in Colorado to test the products and was able to confirm the presence of Salmonella Thompson in their products. This finding, as well as the overwhelming empirical data, establishes Northeast Seafood Products as the source of the outbreak. The frozen fish is distributed through such retailers as Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado, as well as to some restaurants.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Salmonella Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Mr. Slater and many other victims of the Northeast Seafood Products Salmonella Thompson Outbreak, issued the following statement: "Many people are under the false impression that freezing will kill bacteria like Salmonella. Unfortunately, it does not. We expect more victims in this outbreak to surface as unknowing consumers continue to consume the tainted fish. We encourage everyone to make sure these products are no longer in their freezers, and to seek medical attention if they become ill after having consumed these products."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either https://www.salmonellaoutbreaklawsuit.com/ or https://www.onionsalmonellalawsuit.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or ron@rsaalaw.com.

