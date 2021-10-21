Top Echelon Software Offering Free Training Courses for Recruiters

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Echelon Software, the leading provider of recruiting software for people who build teams, is pleased to announce that it is now offering free training courses for professional recruiters and executive search consultants on its website.

These training courses and videos are the recorded versions of Top Echelon's Expert Recruiter Coaching Series of webinars, which are held on a monthly basis. This series of webinars focuses on the fundamentals of recruiting and staffing, as well as the latest tips, strategies, and trends in the marketplace.

Top Echelon conducts these webinars on the second Tuesday of each month, with the help of some of the most popular trainers in the recruiting and staffing industry. These trainers include the following:

Greg Doersching

Barb Bruno

Jon Bartos

Shally Steckerl

Bob Marshall

Scott Love

Jordan Rayboy

Gary Stauble

Scott Wintrip

Since its inception, one of Top Echelon's goals as an organization has been to help professional recruiters and search consultants make more placements. The Top Echelon Expert Recruiter Coaching Series of webinars and accompanying training library is one way Top Echelon has accomplished this goal.

"We're pleased that we've been able to provide free training to the recruiting and staffing industry," said Top Echelon Software CEO Mark Demaree. "And we are especially thankful to the trainers who take time out of their busy schedules to offer their experience and expertise to add to the tremendous amount of value that these webinars, videos, and training courses offer."

Top Echelon's foundational product is a recruiting software that combines a powerful, intuitive applicant tracking system (ATS) with a polished and refined CRM designed to manage your customer and candidate relationships—data, notes, metrics, and more—in one place. Top Echelon's network for recruiters is an integrated solution for its foundational product. In addition, Top Echelon's Network Candidates sourcing tool is an integration module that operates between members of Top Echelon's recruiting network and users of its applicant tracking system and CRM.

However, you do not need to be a Top Echelon customer to take advantage of these free training materials.

Visit webinars.topechelon.com to access Top Echelon's training library.

ABOUT TOP ECHELON SOFTWARE: Founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio, Top Echelon's mission statement is "To help the world work by providing innovative recruiting and hiring software that transforms the employment marketplace. Visit www.topechelon.com for more information!

