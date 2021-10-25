The Drone Racing League and T-Mobile Bring Epic Championship Drone Race to the Las Vegas Strip

The world's best drone pilots will race for the championship title at the DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile, the finale of the 2021-22 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier, professional drone racing property, today announced the DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile, the finale of the 2021-22 DRL Algorand World Championship Season. The final race of the season will take place on a thrilling outdoor course along the Las Vegas strip at T-Mobile Arena on opening night of CES, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

As the biggest event during the largest global tech conference, the DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile will feature the world's best drone pilots, a custom-designed aerial race track, and a star-studded concert. Thousands of fans will watch twelve elite drone pilots battle it out for the coveted title of DRL World Champion. The pilots will race high-speed, custom FPV drones at 90 MPH through large scale gates around the iconic T-Mobile Arena. Drones will illuminate with a thousand LED lights while soaring through neon-colored and magenta course elements, transforming the race into the most eye-catching technology demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Our Championship Race will showcase the incredible collaboration between T-Mobile and the Drone Racing League on the greatest stage for the world's top technology leaders. Our must-attend event will unveil groundbreaking technology, cutting edge sports competition and visually stunning entertainment," said DRL President Rachel Jacobson.

The DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile will air on Saturday, February 12th and Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1pm EST on NBC and Twitter.

DRL partners, including Algorand, the leading high-performance blockchain platform, Allianz, a global insurance leader, the U.S. Air Force, the world's greatest air force, and Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, will integrate into the championship race through unique, branded activations and course elements. Open to the public, fans can sign up to experience the live drone racing action here .

About The Drone Racing League

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier, professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in the league and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, NBCSN and Twitter. With groundbreaking technology and immersive, high-speed races through virtual and live events, DRL is creating a new era of sports, combining both esports and real-life competition.

Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io . To join the conversation, follow DRL on Facebook at facebook.com/thedroneracingleague, on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, and on Instagram @thedroneracingleague.

