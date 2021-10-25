SPARC Research Names Matt Cornwell as New President

WARRENTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Research is pleased to announce today that Matt Cornwell has been appointed as its new president. As a seasoned leader, Matt joins us from Northrop Grumman, and brings with him a wealth of experience from his 14 years of working in the defense industry.

Cornwell, a graduate of Shepherd University in West Virginia, has performed in numerous key defense management positions within Northrop Grumman. With early positions in finance and proposal development, he rose to the position of Manager of Advanced Programs. In this role he demonstrated the ability to lead and grow his team and effectively manage the business area.

"Matt possesses the qualifications and expertise to help SPARC continue to grow into an even greater, more successful organization. We look forward to having him aboard," said Dr. Patrick Hewitt, current president.

"After working in the defense industry in numerous roles and positions, I am excited to join and lead the SPARC team to growth and expansion of our existing capabilities," Cornwell said.

Dr. Hewitt will transition from SPARC Research LLC as its current president and will become Chief Executive Officer of SPARC Holding Company to oversee the businesses within the company's portfolio.

