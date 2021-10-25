Transit Wireless Amplifies NYC Commitment with New Office New headquarters is company's latest investment in employee safety and New York City's economic recovery

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Transit Wireless, a subsidiary of BAI Communications and leading 5G wireless infrastructure company, joins scores of New Yorkers returning to the office, approaching the transition with careful consideration for employee and customer safety.

Transit Wireless amplifies NYC commitment with new headquarters at 1400 Broadway, investing in employee safety and New York City’s economic recovery while allowing more space to manage its growing operations and fulfill innovative and future-proof projects.

Transit Wireless announced this February its plan to relocate to a new 32,499 sq. ft. headquarters at 1400 Broadway between West 38th and 39th streets in Midtown Manhattan. The relocation to 1400 Broadway gives the company more space to manage its growing operations and fulfill innovative and future-proof projects.

"With this new, larger space, Transit Wireless expands its commitment to New York City's recovery," says Melinda White, chief executive officer of Transit Wireless. "The future of connectivity has to be reliable, secure, versatile, and ubiquitous. We remain focused on network design to support new technologies in our increasingly mobile environments."

"Our new office keeps employee safety at the forefront with industry-leading air technology, enhanced social distancing, and safe business practices, as we scale and prepare for future growth."

The wireless infrastructure company's New York City expansion is inked by a 10-year lease with Empire State Realty Trust. The building is WELL certified and features new MERV-13 filters and industry-leading AtmosAir bi-polar ionization devices that have tested more than 99.9 percent effective in neutralizing coronaviruses.

To complete the full floor assignment, Transit Wireless partnered with Avison Young, a global real estate advisor. Avison Young New York-based Principals Michael Gottlieb and Marty Cottingham and Senior Directors Susan Kahaner, Jennifer Ogden and Jeffrey Burger represented Transit Wireless in the negotiations while Director Lauren Werther and Project Manager Fredy Varughese provided project management services for the new office's build-out.

"It was a pleasure to partner with our Midtown neighbors at Transit Wireless to identify and secure the right location to support their growing business needs while also overseeing its build-out to meet the company's high standards for employee health and safety," says Kahaner. Project construction was provided by Benchmark, one of the largest leading interior contractors in Manhattan.

"This new office space enables us to confidently adjust to a more flexible work policy – one that is able to accommodate in-person collaboration alternating with work-from-home, all without sacrificing employee safety," says Julia Hanft, general counsel of Transit Wireless.

About Transit Wireless

Transit Wireless is a leading 5G wireless infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. The Transit Wireless subway network is an award-winning public-private partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and provides service to all three Tier One wireless carriers. The network was honored with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Award for "Best Wi-Fi Deployment to Connect the Unconnected in an Urban Environment" and the prestigious 2018 IDC "Smart Cities North America Award." Transit Wireless is a member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), a proud supporter of the MTA and Literacy Partners annual "Subway Reads" campaign and won a 2018 Honorable Mention in the MTA's Genius Transit Challenge. Find out more about Transit Wireless at transitwireless.com or follow us on Twitter @TransitWireless.

About Avison Young

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2021 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for ten consecutive years.

