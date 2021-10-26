Bosonic Names Veteran Entrepreneur, Operator Tony Kiehn President & CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosonic Digital ("Bosonic"), a real-time and custodian agnostic clearing and settlement platform for digital assets, today announced that Tony Kiehn has joined as President and CFO following an advisory role at the firm since the first quarter 2020. He reports into and will work in tandem with CEO Rosario Ingargiola as the firm digests new team and advisory board members, braces for further growth, and embarks on its largest strategic capital raise to date.

Kiehn has an accomplished career across global capital markets and a proven track-record at building and operating start-ups, including three successful exits, and investing in dozens of companies via a boutique private equity firm he ran for more than a decade. His role at Bosonic is to scale up the company and oversee financing and operations to deliver on the solutions that Bosonic provides to help create a 24/7 institutional-grade crypto marketplace.

"I have met a lot of entrepreneurs and technologists throughout my career and Rosario stands out through his relentless pursuit of fixing something that is broken," said Kiehn. "There is a real opportunity to revolutionize capital efficiency in the institutional marketplace and I feel good about putting my fingerprint on what we are building here."

The role comes at a critical time as Bosonic rolls out its cross-custodian net settlement and lending marketplace functionalities -- two key aspects of its pursuit to bolster institutional crypto infrastructure, which will also evolve to include other asset classes.

"Having Tony at the helm is a tremendous asset for us. He is a hard-working operator with a roll up your sleeves and get things done mentality which allows me to refocus my efforts on other parts of the business," said Rosario Ingargiola, CEO. "His rare, multi-dimensional experience straddles capital markets, scaling technology and high growth companies, and first-hand experience across Asia, Europe and the US."

Kiehn began his career at GE in finance and corporate audit staff, which reported into GE's CEO Jack Welch, followed by management roles at Jardine Matheson, SpeedPort and Conxion, before founding the private equity firm Blackford Capital where he was General Partner and sat on six boards (three as chairman); and co-founding Fortis Pacific, which invests in, advises, or launches companies across blockchain, crypto and Fintech. He earned his MBA from Harvard University and BA in Business, Accounting and Finance from the University of Nebraska.

