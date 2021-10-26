Dodge Charger and Challenger Ready for Halloween With New HEMI® Orange and SRT Black Packages

Dodge Charger and Challenger Ready for Halloween With New HEMI® Orange and SRT Black Packages

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Just in time for Halloween, Dodge is showcasing two shockingly stylish trims for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger — new HEMI® Orange and SRT Black appearance packages.

HEMI® Orange appearance package nods to the early-era, orange-painted look of the legendary HEMI engine that has powered the Dodge brand for decades

HEMI Orange package adds unique orange-and-black exterior and interior color accents for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody models

HEMI Orange exterior is dressed up with orange tracer stripe, orange badging accents, orange brake calipers, Carbon Black "Warp Speed" or Medium Gloss Black wheels

Interior delivers orange stitching on seats, steering wheel, doors and more, contrasted with blacked-out interior modifications

Scat Pack Widebody adds orange-and-black "392" instrument panel badge

Seatbacks on HEMI Orange embroidered with monochromatic Dodge Rhombi logo

SRT Black package customizes Charger and Challenge SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye with sleek, blacked-out look

SRT Black package features Midnight Grey Metallic badging and Black Nickel exhaust tips

HEMI Orange and SRT Black appearance packages available for ordering through dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021

Just in time for Halloween, Dodge is showcasing two shockingly stylish trims for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger — new HEMI® Orange and SRT Black appearance packages.

"The HEMI Orange and SRT Black packages offer two distinctive appearance options for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand CEO – Stellantis. "Performance-vehicle owners are unique, and these two packages offer our customers the chance to stand out even more on the street."

The HEMI Orange appearance package, available on GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody models for Charger and Challenger, pays homage to the iconic HEMI engine that has powered Dodge muscle cars for decades. Like the distinct orange look of early-era HEMI engines, the HEMI Orange package colors outside the lines to create a unique, orange-and-black combination of accents that transform both exterior and interior.

Outside, a new orange accent tracer complements vehicle-length Gunmetal striping, while orange outlines the Midnight Grey Metallic grille and fender badging. On Scat Pack Widebody, orange Brembo six-piston calipers contrast with Carbon Black "Warp Speed" 20-by-11-inch wheels (GT RWD features Brembo four-piston calipers with Medium Gloss Black 20-by-9-inch wheels).

In the cockpit, orange stitching embellishes the instrument panel, door uppers and armrest, console lid, shifter boot and leather flat-bottom steering wheel. The seats also sport orange stitching, as well as a monochromatic Dodge Rhombi seatback logo. For Scat Pack Widebody, an orange-and-black "392" instrument panel badge decorates the inside. Blacked-out interior modifications include the steering wheel bezels, shifter body and cluster trim, cup holder and vent rings.

Ordering for the HEMI Orange package will be available through dealerships starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $2,995 for GT RWD (includes Performance Handling package with Brembo four-piston calipers and 20-by-9-inch wheels) and $1,500 for Scat Pack Widebody. A HEMI Orange option will also be offered for the 2022 Dodge Durango R/T and R/T Tow N Go, with details and availability to come in the first quarter of 2022.

The SRT Black package, available for Charger and Challenger on the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models, offers the option of blacked-out exterior badging and accents. Charger and Challenger join Durango in offering the SRT Black package, which is available on the Durango SRT 392.

Exterior SRT Hellcat badging, including on the grille, fender and spoiler for Challenger and on the grille, fender and decklid for Charger, is modified with a Midnight Grey Metallic appearance. The package is completed with Black Nickel exhaust tips on the Charger SRT, while Black Nickel exhaust tips are standard on Challenger SRT models.

The SRT Black appearance package will also be available for ordering through dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an MSRP of $695.

Visit the Dodge brand's Twitter and Instagram channels on "Black Cat Day" (October 27) and on October 31 for additional Halloween-themed social media content.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis