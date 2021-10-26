Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby Invited to Give Keynote Speech on PIC Pilot Lines at the 5th PIC International Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby has been invited to give a keynote speech as well as co-moderate the Pilot Line session at the 5th PIC International conference in Brussels, Belgium on November 8th, 2021.

Dr. Lebby will both co-moderate the session with Dr. Pozo, CTO of EPIC (European Photonics Industry Consortium) as well as give a keynote speech that will focus on the role of PIC pilot lines, which have been supported by the European Commission. The PIC pilot lines focus on commercializing photonics integration platforms and scaling products using large scale semiconductor foundries. These are driving the foundries to not only integrate PIC based photonics, but to become more flexible to handle 'hybrid PICs' - or products where dissimilar technology platforms such as electro-optic polymers, dielectric photonics materials, laser diodes, glass etc., are integrated to boost overall PIC performance.

"It is becoming clear to the industry that pure-play PIC platforms have limited capabilities and we are now seeing the integration of dissimilar technologies into traditional silicon integrated photonics platforms which create customized, higher performing PICs," said Dr. Lebby. "This is truly exciting. What's more, we are now seeing these types of solutions being developed quickly in pilot lines for broad market applications such as in the medical or automotive industries, which are over and above the incumbent traditional fiber optic communications markets. The sheer size of these markets will help grow wafer volume in traditional silicon foundries – hence the recent interest by these huge players to engage with photonics companies such as ourselves."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

