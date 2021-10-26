Synchrony to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financials Conference

Synchrony to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financials Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at https://www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com/events-and-presentations.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Church

(203) 585-6508

Media Relations

Lisa Lanspery

(203) 585-6143

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synchrony Financial