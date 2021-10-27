3Pillar Global Announces Strategic Growth Investment from H.I.G. Capital

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar" or the "Company"), an international developer of cutting-edge digital products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a strategic growth investment from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. With over 2,000 team members working out of 13 delivery centers across three continents, 3Pillar is a recognized global leader in the digital transformation sector.

"At 3Pillar, our industry-leading teams, our passion for digital innovation, and our unique customer-focused go-to-market strategy have driven over 15 years of tremendous growth," said David DeWolf, Founder and CEO of 3Pillar. "This strategic growth investment from H.I.G. Capital will enable us to continue our goals of attracting and developing top product and engineering talent and accelerate our ability to become the preeminent product development specialists in the market."

"Collaborating with 3Pillar over the last 18 months has generated exceptional results," said Scott Marden, Managing Partner at CIP Capital. "As we close out this chapter of our partnership with 3Pillar, we celebrate their accomplishments and what comes next."

"Our strategic investment reflects our confidence in 3Pillar's outstanding capabilities and strong momentum in the multi-billion-dollar digital transformation sector," said Matthew Robinson, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. "3Pillar's unique culture attracts the best engineers globally and its emphasis on customer satisfaction were strong drivers in our investment decision. We are excited to back David and the team as they continue to rapidly scale."

William Blair & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to H.I.G. Capital. Guggenheim Securities LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to 3Pillar Global; Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. for this transaction while Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP represented the Company.

