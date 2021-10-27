Allegiant Travel Company Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the third quarter 2021, as well as comparisons to the prior years:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
Total operating revenue
$
459.5
$
201.0
$
436.5
128.6
%
5.3
%
Total operating expense
393.2
234.1
364.4
68.0
7.9
Operating income (loss)
66.3
(33.1)
72.1
300.4
(8.1)
Income (loss) before income taxes
50.2
(44.7)
56.9
212.4
(11.7)
Net income (loss)
39.3
(29.1)
43.9
234.7
(10.6)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
2.18
$
(1.82)
$
2.70
219.8
(19.3)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
Total operating revenue
$
1,211.0
$
743.5
$
1,379.9
62.9
%
(12.2)
%
Total operating expense
981.3
1,000.8
1,108.6
(2.0)
(11.5)
Operating income (loss)
229.7
(257.3)
271.3
189.3
(15.3)
Income (loss) before income taxes
181.5
(321.9)
222.6
156.4
(18.5)
Net income (loss)
141.2
(155.3)
171.6
190.9
(17.7)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
8.18
$
(9.75)
$
10.54
183.9
(22.4)
Consolidated - adjusted
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
Adjusted operating expense (1) (2)
$
428.0
$
278.4
$
364.4
53.7
%
17.5
%
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (2)
31.5
(77.4)
72.1
140.7
(56.3)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) (2)
15.4
(89.0)
56.9
117.3
(72.9)
Adjusted net income (loss) (1) (2)
11.9
(68.5)
43.9
117.4
(72.9)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) (2)
$
0.66
$
(4.28)
$
2.70
115.4
(75.6)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
Adjusted operating expense (1) (2)
$
1,144.7
$
872.3
$
1,108.6
31.2
%
3.3
%
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (2)
66.3
(128.8)
271.3
151.5
(75.6)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) (2)
18.1
(166.8)
222.6
110.9
(91.9)
Adjusted net income (loss) (1) (2)
14.0
(128.4)
171.6
110.9
(91.8)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) (2)
$
0.82
$
(8.07)
$
10.54
110.2
(92.2)
(1) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs (PSPs), and bonus accruals
(2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information
"We finished the quarter with earnings per share of $2.18, our second consecutive quarter of profitability since the onset of the pandemic," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "Third quarter total operating revenue was up 5.3 percent year over two-year making us one of the only domestic carriers to grow revenue from pre-pandemic levels. While demand was strong during our peak summer travel period, we experienced a slowdown as the delta variant spiked, but have since seen the demand curve ramp back up. Yields held up nicely, considering the effects of the delta variant, down less than six percent on scheduled service capacity increases of 17 percent. Third-party revenue continues to outperform, up 32.0 percent on a per passenger basis compared with 2019.
"Despite the favorable revenue environment, the operation continues to present challenges, as noted by several of our peers as well. Prior to COVID, the operation was a well-oiled machine - things ran smoothly. Fast forward to today, and we are operating in a different environment. The over-heated economy, continuing impacts of COVID, plus difficult labor environment created a perfect storm of challenges, including cancellations and delays over the past several months. We have a strong compensation approach for our interrupted passengers. We reimburse our customers for the inconvenience we have caused via prepaid credit cards or ACH deposits. Given the volume of our interruptions this past quarter, this was a meaningful amount. As a result, our third quarter adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, was 6.97 cents, 4.3 percent higher year over two-year. Excluding these costs for irregular operations, I was pleased that our adjusted CASM, excluding fuel was below the third quarter of 2019. As we head into the holiday season, job one is managing our operational integrity. We've scaled back on some peak day travel to mitigate the risk of cancellations. We now expect fourth quarter capacity to be up 12 percent from 2019.
"In regards to 2022 growth plans, it's too early to provide specific numbers. At a minimum, growth will mirror our historical low, double-digit rate. However, if fuel continues to increase, we will moderate capacity accordingly. Uncertainty around the labor market is another growth factor we are watching. In the coming months, we will closely monitor the operational environment and our personnel availability. The flexibility of our model will continue to be vital as we respond to these differing environmental factors. We will have more insights at our next call.
"Although we have faced recent operational challenges, the business is in great shape. The balance sheet is stronger than ever with total liquidity of $1.1 billion and net debt of roughly $500 million. We've proven the resiliency of the model in both good times and bad, including high fuel cost environments. I am optimistic about the future. Our runway of potential routes continues to exceed 1,000. We've identified untapped revenue potential within third-party sales and are pleased to see positive trends from our newly launched loyalty program, Allways Rewards - both will contribute bottom line results in the coming years. Additionally, we resumed construction on Sunseeker Resorts with an anticipated opening date during the first quarter of 2023 as well as closed on $350 million of construction financing. We are excited to see this project come to fruition.
"The last several months have been challenging for our team members. The operational environment has created added stress, yet they have continued to work hard, putting our customers' needs and safety first. I cannot thank them enough for their efforts. Relief is on the horizon as we are aggressively hiring more frontline employees. The future for Allegiant is very bright. We would not be in the favorable position we find ourselves in today without our team members' hard work and dedication."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.18
- Consolidated EBITDA(2) (3) of $112.5 million yielding an EBITDA margin of 24.5 percent
- Total operating revenue was $459.5 million, up 5.3 percent when compared with the third quarter of 2019
- Total average fare of $116.91, up 7.2 percent year over two-year
- Continued sequential improvement in load factor, which came in at 76.6 percent, up 6 percentage points from the second quarter
- Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel of 6.97 cents, up 4.3 percent when compared with the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by costs related to increased irregular operations
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Expanded the network by adding 25 new routes with one new city, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and two new bases, Appleton and Flint, bringing total routes served to 598 and 132 cities
- Allegiant World Mastercard voted USA Today Readers' Choice Best Airline Co-Branded Credit Card for the third consecutive year
- Launched the Allways Rewards program during the quarter with over 13 million active members
- Partnered with Women In Aviation Las Vegas to sponsor Girls in Aviation Day at McCarran International Airport
- Resumed providing in-kind travel for Make-A-Wish kids and their families during the third quarter
(1) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, and bonus accruals
(2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information
Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity
- Total cash and investments at September 30, 2021 were $1.1 billion
- Received $21 million federal tax refund related to 2020 net operating losses
- Debt principal payments of $40 million during the quarter
- $40 million used for cash capital expenditures
- Third quarter interest expense of $17 million, down 15 percent year over two-year
- Air traffic liability at September 30, 2021 was $352 million
Capital Expenditures
- Third quarter capital expenditures related to aircraft, engines and induction costs were $9 million and $18 million in other airline capital expenditures
- Third quarter expenditures related to deferred heavy maintenance were $15 million
Sunseeker Resort
- Resumed construction with an anticipated completion date of the first quarter of 2023
- Secured financing with Castlelake, L.P. to fund up to $350 million of construction with $175 million expected to be drawn by the end of October
- Third quarter capital expenditures related to the project were $13 million
Guidance, subject to revision
Previous
Current
Fourth Quarter 2021 guidance
System ASMs - year over two-year change(1)
10.0 to 14.0%
Scheduled Service ASMs - year over two-year change(1)
12.0 to 16.0%
Total operating revenue - year over two-year change (1)
0.5% to 4.0%
Fuel cost per gallon
2.55
Full year 2021 guidance
Airline CAPEX
Aircraft, engines and induction costs (millions)
$115 to $125
$115 to $125
Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)
$50 to $60
$50 to $60
Other airline capital expenditures (millions)
$40 to $50
$60 to $70
Sunseeker Resorts Project
2021 project spend (millions)
$50 to $55
Interest expense
$65 to $70
$65 to $70
Recurring principal payments(2)
$170 to $180
$170 to $180
(1) Year over two-year percentage changes compare 2021 to 2019
(2) Excludes $111 million of principal repayments related to the maturity of our revolving credit facility and the refinancing of three A320 aircraft during the first quarter 2021
Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period
Aircraft - (seats per AC)
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
YE21
A319 (156 seats)
35
35
35
35
A320 (177 seats)
26
23
23
22
A320 (186 seats)
39
45
48
51
Total
100
103
106
108
The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change
Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, October 27 to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
Detailed financial information follows:
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$
423,796
$
181,916
$
391,222
133.0
%
8.3
%
Third party products
24,541
11,337
18,207
116.5
34.8
Fixed fee contracts
11,117
5,284
19,797
110.4
(43.8)
Other
15
2,447
7,283
(99.4)
(99.8)
Total operating revenues
459,469
200,984
436,509
128.6
5.3
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salary and benefits
125,799
95,829
107,586
31.3
16.9
Aircraft fuel
118,370
52,540
104,583
125.3
13.2
Station operations
70,943
39,954
43,522
77.6
63.0
Depreciation and amortization
46,399
45,291
39,436
2.4
17.7
Maintenance and repairs
30,451
14,038
24,768
116.9
22.9
Sales and marketing
22,047
7,967
17,591
176.7
25.3
Aircraft lease rental
5,670
3,015
—
88.1
—
Other
22,379
19,755
26,907
13.3
(16.8)
Payroll Support Programs grant recognition
(49,210)
(77,909)
—
36.8
—
Special charges
332
33,585
—
(99.0)
—
Total operating expenses
393,180
234,065
364,393
68.0
7.9
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
66,289
(33,081)
72,116
300.4
(8.1)
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest expense
16,595
11,943
19,506
39.0
(14.9)
Interest income
(375)
(868)
(3,335)
56.8
88.8
Capitalized interest
(401)
—
(903)
—
55.6
Other, net
239
552
(57)
(56.7)
519.3
Total other expenses
16,058
11,627
15,211
38.1
5.6
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
50,231
(44,708)
56,905
212.4
(11.7)
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
10,977
(15,565)
12,976
170.5
(15.4)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
39,254
$
(29,143)
$
43,929
234.7
(10.6)
Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:
Basic
$2.18
($1.82)
$2.70
219.8
(19.3)
Diluted
$2.18
($1.82)
$2.70
219.8
(19.3)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
Basic
17,766
16,006
16,037
11.0
10.8
Diluted
17,767
16,006
16,039
11.0
10.8
(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
Allegiant Travel Company
Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent Change(1)
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
3,872,651
2,016,241
3,806,369
92.1
%
1.7
%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,441,201
3,521,508
3,888,400
26.1
14.2
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)
8.85
6.65
9.37
33.1
(5.5)
Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2)
9.64
7.91
9.37
21.9
2.9
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
2.67
1.49
2.69
79.2
(0.7)
Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)
6.19
5.15
6.68
20.2
(7.3)
Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)(2)
6.97
6.41
6.68
8.7
4.3
ASMs per gallon of fuel
82.5
88.5
80.3
(6.8)
2.7
Departures
30,663
24,365
27,707
25.8
10.7
Block hours
67,398
52,238
59,678
29.0
12.9
Average stage length (miles)
829
834
823
(0.6)
0.7
Average number of operating aircraft during period
105.6
90.7
87.6
16.4
20.5
Average block hours per aircraft per day
7.0
6.3
7.4
11.1
(5.4)
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
4,246
4,275
4,267
(0.7)
(0.5)
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
53,850
39,786
48,443
35.3
11.2
Average fuel cost per gallon
$
2.20
$
1.32
$
2.16
66.7
1.9
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
3,834,956
2,003,648
3,753,611
91.4
2.2
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
3,302,519
1,714,622
3,170,826
92.6
4.2
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,312,893
3,449,339
3,687,473
25.0
17.0
Load factor
76.6
%
49.7
%
86.0
%
26.9
(9.4)
Departures
29,593
23,710
26,238
24.8
12.8
Block hours
65,296
51,057
56,576
27.9
15.4
Average seats per departure
174.3
173.2
170.8
0.6
2.0
Yield (cents)
6.04
4.76
6.42
26.9
(5.9)
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3)
10.40
5.60
11.10
85.7
(6.3)
Average fare - scheduled service(4)
$
52.05
$
40.75
$
54.20
27.7
(4.0)
Average fare - air-related charges(4)
$
58.45
$
50.04
$
50.03
16.8
16.8
Average fare - third party products
$
6.40
$
5.66
$
4.85
13.1
32.0
Average fare - total
$
116.91
$
96.45
$
109.08
21.2
7.2
Average stage length (miles)
834
839
824
(0.6)
1.2
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
52,249
38,853
46,038
34.5
13.5
Average fuel cost per gallon
$
2.20
$
1.32
$
2.17
66.7
1.4
Percent of sales through website during period
95.4
%
92.3
%
93.1
%
3.1
2.3
Other data:
Rental car days sold
366,407
255,800
482,944
43.2
(24.1)
Hotel room nights sold
66,626
44,655
99,991
49.2
(33.4)
(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.
(2) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, and bonus accruals
(3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.
(4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Percent Change
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$
1,124,237
$
677,347
$
1,265,978
66.0
%
(11.2)
%
Third party products
61,164
35,756
53,557
71.1
14.2
Fixed fee contracts
23,943
17,440
42,859
37.3
(44.1)
Other
1,682
12,969
17,498
(87.0)
(90.4)
Total operating revenues
1,211,026
743,512
1,379,892
62.9
(12.2)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salary and benefits
365,655
303,264
340,589
20.6
7.4
Aircraft fuel
310,674
168,711
324,253
84.1
(4.2)
Station operations
171,246
108,359
128,357
58.0
33.4
Depreciation and amortization
134,095
132,285
114,112
1.4
17.5
Maintenance and repairs
76,419
48,866
68,470
56.4
11.6
Sales and marketing
51,288
35,331
59,057
45.2
(13.2)
Aircraft lease rental
15,507
5,404
—
187.0
—
Other
55,655
70,225
73,756
(20.7)
(24.5)
Payroll Support Programs grant recognition
(202,181)
(152,448)
—
(32.6)
—
Special charges
2,924
280,852
—
(99.0)
—
Total operating expenses
981,282
1,000,849
1,108,594
(2.0)
(11.5)
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
229,744
(257,337)
271,298
189.3
(15.3)
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest expense
50,103
44,149
58,531
13.5
(14.4)
Interest income
(1,338)
(4,596)
(10,038)
70.9
86.7
Capitalized interest
(401)
(4,067)
(3,444)
90.1
88.4
Loss on extinguishment of debt
71
1,222
3,677
(94.2)
(98.1)
Special charges
—
26,632
—
(100.0)
—
Other, net
(164)
1,173
(41)
(114.0)
(300.0)
Total other expenses
48,271
64,513
48,685
(25.2)
(0.9)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
181,473
(321,850)
222,613
156.4
(18.5)
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
40,323
(166,595)
51,017
124.2
(21.0)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
141,150
$
(155,255)
$
171,596
190.9
(17.7)
Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:
Basic
$8.18
($9.75)
$10.55
183.9
(22.5)
Diluted
$8.18
($9.75)
$10.54
183.9
(22.4)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):
Basic
17,005
15,953
16,037
6.6
6.0
Diluted
17,015
15,953
16,045
6.7
6.0
(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
Allegiant Travel Company
Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Percent Change(1)
2021
2020
2019
YoY
Yo2Y
OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
9,906,371
6,464,949
11,426,183
53.2
%
(13.3)
%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
13,049,732
9,809,934
12,245,704
33.0
6.6
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)
7.52
10.20
9.05
(26.3)
(16.9)
Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2)
8.77
8.89
9.05
(1.3)
(3.1)
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
2.38
1.72
2.65
38.4
(10.2)
Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)
5.14
8.48
6.41
(39.4)
(19.8)
Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)(2)
6.39
7.17
6.41
(10.9)
(0.3)
ASMs per gallon of fuel
85.6
87.6
82.2
(2.3)
4.1
Departures
87,854
65,766
83,454
33.6
5.3
Block hours
197,581
147,350
187,829
34.1
5.2
Average stage length (miles)
852
862
858
(1.2)
(0.7)
Average number of aircraft during period
101.6
92.1
84.1
10.3
20.8
Average block hours per aircraft per day
7.1
5.8
8.2
22.4
(13.4)
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
4,261
4,275
4,267
(0.3)
(0.1)
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
152,464
111,929
148,980
36.2
2.3
Average fuel cost per gallon
$
2.04
$
1.51
$
2.18
35.1
(6.4)
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
9,838,512
6,424,331
11,307,004
53.1
(13.0)
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
8,657,151
5,747,639
9,964,948
50.6
(13.1)
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
12,739,769
9,588,031
11,800,788
32.9
8.0
Load factor
68.0
%
59.9
%
84.4
%
8.1
(16.4)
Departures
85,303
63,877
80,149
33.5
6.4
Block hours
192,481
143,651
180,674
34.0
6.5
Average seats per departure
173.8
172.7
171.0
0.6
1.6
Yield (cents)
6.53
5.83
6.85
12.0
(4.7)
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3)
9.30
7.44
11.18
26.9
(16.8)
Average fare - scheduled service(4)
$
57.48
$
52.12
$
60.40
10.3
(4.8)
Average fare - air-related charges(4)
$
56.79
$
53.32
$
51.56
6.5
10.1
Average fare - third party products
$
6.22
$
5.57
$
4.74
11.7
31.2
Average fare - total
$
120.49
$
111.00
$
116.70
8.5
3.2
Average stage length (miles)
857
867
861
(1.2)
(0.5)
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
148,578
109,082
143,433
36.2
3.6
Average fuel cost per gallon
$
2.01
$
1.50
$
2.17
34.0
(7.4)
Percent of sales through website during period
93.8
%
93.2
%
93.4
%
0.6
0.4
Other data:
Rental car days sold
1,046,751
872,382
1,495,502
20.0
(30.0)
Hotel room nights sold
195,535
149,431
319,197
30.9
(38.7)
(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.
(2) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, and profit sharing bonus accruals
(3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.
(4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.
Summary Balance Sheet
Unaudited (millions)
September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
December 31, 2020
Percent Change
Unrestricted cash and investments
Cash and cash equivalents
$
193.6
$
152.8
26.7
%
Short-term investments
877.3
532.5
64.8
Total unrestricted cash and investments
1,070.9
685.3
56.3
Debt
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs
139.6
217.2
(35.7)
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs
1,434.6
1,441.8
(0.5)
Total debt
1,574.2
1,659.0
(5.1)
Debt, net of liquidity
503.3
973.7
(48.3)
Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity
1,191.1
699.4
70.3
Summary Cash Flow
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent
Unaudited (millions)
2021
2020
Change
Cash provided by operating activities
$
373.6
$
276.7
35.0
%
Changes in air traffic liability
44.0
84.1
(47.7)
Changes in working capital, ex air traffic liability
24.6
(152.9)
116.1
Purchase of property and equipment
166.5
198.6
(16.2)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
—
11.4
(100.0)
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt
106.7
272.5
(60.8)
Principal payments on long-term debt & finance lease obligations
239.6
146.4
63.7
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
335.1
—
100.0
EPS Calculation
The following table sets forth the computation of net income (loss) per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$
39,254
$
(29,143)
$
141,150
$
(155,255)
Less income allocated to participating securities
(573)
—
(2,028)
(236)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$
38,681
$
(29,143)
$
139,122
$
(155,491)
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$
2.18
$
(1.82)
$
8.18
$
(9.75)
Weighted-average shares outstanding
17,766
16,006
17,005
15,953
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$
39,254
$
(29,143)
$
141,150
$
(155,255)
Less income allocated to participating securities
(573)
—
(2,027)
(236)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock
$
38,681
$
(29,143)
$
139,123
$
(155,491)
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
2.18
$
(1.82)
$
8.18
$
(9.75)
Weighted-average shares outstanding (1)
17,766
16,006
17,005
15,953
(1) Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Presentation
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, all eliminate the effect of special expenses related directly to COVID 19, the net benefit related to the payroll support grants from the U.S. Treasury, and bonus accruals which are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance. As such, all of these are non-GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA, as presented in this press release, and the various adjusted metrics disclosed, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is EBITDA adjusted to eliminate the effect of special charges, the payroll support grants, and bonus accruals. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with these definitions may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.
We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:
- EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;
- EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which we believe is net income (loss). We believe the presentation of EBITDA and the various adjusted measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow them to better compare our results to other airlines.
In addition to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, we have included a separate EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements. This measurement of EBITDA adjusts for losses on impairment, Sunseeker net loss, stock compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, special non-recurring items, and other items.
The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating revenue, operating income (loss), net income (loss), operating expenses, and diluted earnings (loss) per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss)
Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$
66.3
$
(33.1)
$
229.7
$
(257.3)
Net benefit from PSPs (4)
(49.2)
(77.9)
(189.8)
(152.4)
Operating special charges
0.3
33.6
2.9
280.9
Bonus accrual
14.1
—
23.5
—
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
31.5
(77.4)
66.3
(128.8)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of adjusted income (loss)
Income (loss) before income taxes as reported (GAAP)
$
50.2
$
(44.7)
$
181.5
$
(321.9)
Net benefit from PSPs (4)
(49.2)
(77.9)
(189.8)
(152.4)
Special charges (operating & non-operating)
0.3
33.6
2.9
307.5
Bonus accrual
14.1
—
23.5
—
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1)
15.4
(89.0)
18.1
(166.8)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes as reported (GAAP)
$
15.4
$
(89.0)
$
18.1
$
(166.8)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes as reported (GAAP)
11.0
(15.6)
40.3
(166.6)
Adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes (1) (2)
3.5
(20.5)
4.1
(38.4)
Net income (loss) adjusted for special items, payroll
11.9
(68.5)
14.0
(128.4)
Diluted shares as reported (GAAP)
17,767
16,006
17,015
15,953
Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported (GAAP)
2.18
(1.82)
8.18
(9.75)
Adjusted fully diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)
0.66
(4.28)
0.82
(8.07)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of adjusted CASM and CASM
Operating expense as reported (GAAP)
$
393.2
$
234.1
$
981.3
$
1,000.8
Net benefit from PSPs (4)
49.2
77.9
189.8
152.4
Operating special charges
(0.3)
(33.6)
(2.9)
(280.9)
Bonus accrual
(14.1)
—
(23.5)
—
Adjusted operating expense
428.0
278.4
1,144.7
872.3
Fuel expense as reported
118.4
52.5
310.7
168.7
Adjusted operating expense excluding fuel
309.6
225.9
834.0
703.6
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,441,201
3,521,508
13,049,732
9,809,934
Operating expense per ASM as reported (CASM) (cents)
8.85
6.65
7.52
10.20
Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)
9.64
7.91
8.77
8.89
Operating CASM, excluding fuel as reported (cents)
6.19
5.15
5.14
8.48
Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)
6.97
6.41
6.39
7.17
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
39.3
$
(29.1)
$
141.2
$
(155.3)
Interest expense, net
15.8
11.1
48.4
35.5
Income tax provision (benefit)
11.0
(15.6)
40.3
(166.6)
Depreciation and amortization
46.4
45.3
134.1
132.3
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
0.1
1.2
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
112.5
11.7
364.1
(152.9)
Adjusting items as defined per credit agreements (3)
49.9
82.2
90.7
610.3
EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements (1)
162.4
93.9
454.8
457.4
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to adjusted
Consolidated EBITDA (per calculation in previous table) (1)
$
112.5
$
11.7
$
364.1
$
(152.9)
Net Benefit from PSP (4)
(49.2)
(77.9)
(189.8)
(152.4)
Operating special charges
0.3
33.6
2.9
280.9
Non-operating special charges
—
—
—
26.6
Bonus accrual
14.1
—
23.5
—
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
77.7
(32.6)
200.7
2.2
(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure.
(2) Adjusted income tax for 2021 estimates a 23.0% effective rate
(3) Adjusting items include the following: loss on impairment, Sunseeker net loss, stock compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, and other special non-recurring items.
(4) Net benefit from PSPs includes "PSP1", "PSP2", and "PSP3".
