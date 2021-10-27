Cricket Health Names New Chief Commercial Officer Ryan M. Jacobs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket Health, an industry-leading value-based kidney care provider, today announced that Ryan Jacobs has joined the company's executive team as chief commercial officer. Jacobs will oversee all commercial strategy, growth, network development, and marketing for Cricket. Jacobs came to Cricket from OptumHealth's Population Health business, where he led market strategy, commercialization, and solution architecture as a member of the senior leadership team.

Cricket Health (PRNewsfoto/Cricket Health)

"Having worked in the health care industry for more than 20 years, I understand the immense potential of value-based care. That's why I am thrilled to join Cricket, where we put the patient at the center of our care model and strive to improve the lives of those with chronic kidney disease with every step we take," Jacobs said. "I'm eager to work with the Cricket team at such an important, exciting time in the company's evolution, as it expands its virtual care footprint to serve more patients in more places."

Cricket Health identifies kidney disease early and offers a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to kidney care that ensures patients have the most personalized and supported care experience possible. The approach results in fewer hospitalizations, more informed choices about treatment, and greater satisfaction with the kidney care experience. Each patient is assigned a multidisciplinary care team capable of reaching them wherever they are by delivering care and support online, via virtual visits, or by phone. Cricket works with Medicare Advantage, commercial plans, and nephrology practices throughout the U.S.

"Ryan brings a strong desire to better people's lives along with more than two decades of experience in the population health, value-based care, health care consulting, and digital health spaces," said Cricket Health CEO Robert Sepucha. "We are thrilled to have him join our team at such a critical time, as we work closely with nephrology practices and payers to best serve Medicare and commercial populations."

The news comes at a time of great momentum for Cricket, as it recently announced a $83.5 Million Series B Funding Round , which will help the company to offer its proven digital care solutions to more chronic kidney disease patients across the country. Additionally, the company recently announced that its StageSmart™ predictive analytics model and MyCricket™ patient platform have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST .

About Cricket Health

Cricket Health is an industry-leading provider of value-based kidney care with a clinically-proven approach to managing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Cricket Health helps payers and providers shift their entire approach to kidney disease upstream, enabling them to intervene early and deliver stage-specific care to those who need it most, ultimately reducing costs and improving kidney disease outcomes. Cricket Health uses the StageSmart™ machine learning model and predicted GFR (pGFR™) to risk stratify a patient population across each stage of kidney disease with 96 percent accuracy for people with stage 3b and beyond and then delivers individualized care through its comprehensive patient support service, MyCricket™. Cricket Health members have access to educational resources, peer support, and a multidisciplinary care team in person, by telephone, and virtually. Founded in 2015 and based in San Francisco and Cambridge, the company's leadership includes some of the leading experts in nephrology, health care, and technology. Learn more at www.crickethealth.com or follow us @crickethealth.

