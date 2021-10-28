Eric Aguilar of Omnitron Wins Latino Startup of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Aguilar, Founder, and CEO of Omnitron, has been selected as the 2021 Latino Startup of the Year. Match-Up is an annual demo day and pitch competition of nationally sourced Latino-led startups. After meeting with over 100 Latino founders, 23 were invited to showcase their business, and five were selected to pitch on the L'ATTITUDE main stage in front of industry leaders serving as judges.

The judges selected Aguilar, who also secured a $1.6M seed investment from L'ATTITUDE VENTURES.

"US Latinos are driving a massive wave of economic growth, entrepreneurship, and high investment returns that remain overlooked by capital markets. The founders of the next wave of multi-billion dollar companies will be highly-skilled and creative US Latina/os. Eric exemplifies these founders and our investment thesis" says Kennie Blanco, Managing Partner & CIO of L'ATTITUDE VENTURES.

Aguilar began his career by building sensors for drones at US Navy research labs and defense contractors. He joined a startup company that licensed Navy IP that built a revolutionary motion sensor. That led to an acquisition by Google where he became the avionics lead at Google[x] Wing and enabled autonomous flight for their commercial delivery drones. Aguilar was most recently at Argo AI and led the sensor integration efforts for their fleet of robo-taxis.

Ominitron will use the capital to accelerate its technology platform in silicon through fabrication, allowing strategic partners to use Omnitron's platform to build the next-generation sensors using their 3D silicon manufacturing tools and processes.

Omnitron and the other 22 founders join the L'ATTITUDE ecosystem of capital, strategic partners, and expert resources dedicated to catalyzing the $2.7 trillion US Latino cohort within the US.

About L'ATTITUDE VENTURES

L'ATTITUDE VENTURES is a purpose-led venture fund that invests in early-stage US Latino-led and owned businesses with large and high-growth opportunities capturable through technology. L'ATTITUDE is led by global executive Sol Trujillo, the first US-born Latino to lead a Fortune 200 company, who has long underscored the economic importance of Latinos in the US.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $2.7 trillion in GDP, making it the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

