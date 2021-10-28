LG SIGNATURE Debuts Interactive Video Experience Alongside World's First Rollable TV At American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for world-class design and cutting-edge innovations, showcased the revolutionary LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV alongside the unveiling of a one-of-a-kind, interactive art installation featuring its LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector (GRU510N) at the acclaimed American Ballet Theatre's (ABT) Fall Gala on Oct. 26.

Bringing the brand's exclusive ABT Global Electronics Partnership to life, the showcase was inspired by LG SIGNATURE's See Beyond marketing campaign with brand ambassador Misty Copeland, which spotlighted the world's first rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R highlighted during the ABT Summer Celebration in July.

Illustrating the ABT Fall Gala's highlighting of the ABT Women's Movement, the interactive LG SIGNATURE See Beyond installation featured a projection of a 360-degree 3D video that captured the graceful movements of ABT Principal Dancer Skylar Brandt. The 3D mapping technology made possible by the LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projectors provided two engagement areas where attendees appeared to be transformed into a dancer as the performance was projected over them. Emmy-nominated visionary and photographer Steven Sebring captured guest images which appeared across social media channels for a fun, transformative moment.

Adding to this rich experience were noteworthy ballet performances featured on two LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs displayed side-by-side at the gala for guests to experience firsthand. On these design and engineering marvels, the American Ballet Theatre artists moved seamlessly from one screen to the other, which allowed gala attendees to watch the Misty Copeland featured campaign spot and excerpts from ABT's The Nutcracker performance in stunning 4K resolution.

"We are proud to celebrate the women who inspire us through unique content and first-to-market innovations like the LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV as part of our partnership with ABT," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA, which markets the super-premium LG SIGNATURE products in the U.S. "We share a desire to move consumers through revolutionary new concepts, as evidenced by our recent introduction of the world's first rollable TV in the U.S. market, further illustrating the enduring spirit of LG's artistry and vision."

"Uniting the worlds of artistry and technology through the art of movement speaks to me on both a personal and professional level as a ballerina," said Copeland. "It is such a pleasure to work with a brand like LG SIGNATURE that is committed to supporting the arts and demonstrating the elegant synergy that drives innovation."

Lauded as an engineering and user-centric triumph, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV (model 65RX) reimagines the television experience by disappearing at the touch of a button to liberate users from the limitations of a wall for a more thoughtfully curated living space. Built using an ultra-thin, flexible 4K OLED screen made from one sheet of glass, LG SIGNATURE OLED R features luminous display technology composed of over 8 million self-lit pixels that deliver superior, detailed, and vivid picture quality, powered by LG's fourth generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor for best-in-class visuals.

Most notably, the TV transforms into three different viewing windows to expand the user experience from watching content to exploring mood lighting, listening to music, smart home control and much more. For each unit ordered, customers will receive white glove delivery and installation service to ensure a seamless set-up experience, including access to LG SIGNATURE's Concierge Service.

ABT's Fall Gala took place at the David H. Koch Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 26. For more information on ABT's Fall Gala, please visit www.ABT.org.

For more information about LG SIGNATURE and its diverse growing lineup of appliances and electronics like the OLED R, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is an ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The brand's distinctive products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About American Ballet Theatre

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission isto create, present and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decadesin 50 US states , 45 countries and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT repertoire includes full length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress,ABT became America's National Ballet Company.

