National Spine and Pain Centers Bolsters Management Team

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC), the nation's leading network of interventional pain management practices, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of three key executives. The expanded team now includes Kenneth Fazzino as Vice President of Ancillary Integration, Kelly Martinelli as Director of Compliance, and Dr. Sanjay Wagle as Vice President of Workers Compensation and Personal Injury.

Kenneth Fazzino joins NSPC with more than three decades of healthcare experience in both large hospital systems and multi-location physician practices. Most recently, Ken served as Senior Practice Director at Envision Physician Services, and has also held positions at Radisphere National Radiology Group and Virginia Physicians, Inc.

Kelly Martinelli brings more than 30 years of diverse healthcare experience to NSPC. In her most recent role, she served as Director of Compliance and Privacy Officer for Physician Practices at Ohio-based Aultman Hospital. She has also previously held senior-level positions with Radisphere, Inc. and Alliance Imaging, Inc., among other senior leadership roles.

Dr. Sanjay Wagle joins the company with more than 20 years of innovating and implementing transformative healthcare programs for neuromusculoskeletal, pain, bariatric and cardiometabolic disease management. He has created partnerships with healthcare systems, specialty practices, and government medical programs by championing clinical interdisciplinary collaboration for improved patient outcomes.

"What I look for most when adding new talent to the team is an undeniable ability to get things done, which will have an immediate positive impact on the organization," said Douglas Wisor, MD, NSPC's Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that these proven healthcare leaders will do exactly that, and as a result, will accelerate our long-term strategic growth plan," concluded Wisor.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, NSPC has continued to pursue its mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. Specifically, through its diligent adherence to CDC guidance, introduction of telemedicine for new and existing patients, and its 2020 combination with Prospira PainCare, NSPC has become an industry-leading organization operating across 13 states, including: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About National Spine and Pain Centers: For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated physicians have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with more than 120 locations and 1,200+ health professionals facilitating more than a million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be one of the most trusted brands in healthcare for people seeking access to pain relief. NSPC's stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. For more information, visit www.NationalSpine.com.

