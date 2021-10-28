World's Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Platform, Crypto.com, Launches Campaign Introducing Platform to Global Consumers

Campaign starring Matt Damon to air in 20+ countries building on recent sponsorships including Formula 1, UFC, the 76ers and more

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, rolled out a global ad campaign supported by recent sponsorship announcements, to formally introduce the platform to consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's most popular crypto card program. The company is committed to building the future of the internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrency, Web3 will be more fair and equitable, owned by the builders, creators and users. The new ad, "Fortune Favors the Brave", which stars Matt Damon, is directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher, highlights the company's own ethos, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.

"The timing of this campaign coincides with the early stages of mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, something we've been hard at work to advance since our founding five years ago," said Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek. "We're very excited to introduce our company to a global audience inviting them to our secure platform with a message focused on financial independence and self-determination."

Crypto.com recently partnered with Water.org, the global nonprofit organization co-founded by Mr. Damon that brings safe water and sanitation to people in need. Crypto.com made a $1M direct donation to the nonprofit to support their mission, and is launching initiatives to encourage their more than 10M users around the world to support the cause. Together, Crypto.com and Water.org believe in equal access to the platforms and life changing resources that support self-determination. Through this unique partnership, crypto users across the globe can join in to support this mission.

"Much like what we're doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to empowering people around the globe with the tools needed to take control of their futures," said Matt Damon. "They have built a crypto platform that is accessible and puts people first."

Since its founding, Crypto.com has focused on building a regulated business in every market where the company operates, upholding the highest security and compliance standards - including the industry's largest insurance policy of $750M. Earlier this year the company became the first global crypto platform to receive a Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) license and an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Europe, adding to a growing list of licenses. On this backdrop, the company supports a wide range of customers, with the Crypto.com App for those new to crypto, the Crypto.com Exchange for experienced traders, DeFi Wallet for experienced crypto enthusiasts who want self-custody of their crypto, and Crypto.com NFT where some of the world's most popular artists, entertainers and athletes connect with their fans.

A long-time partner of Visa, Crypto.com boasts the world's most popular crypto-card available in 30+ countries throughout Europe, North America, Singapore and Australia. The Crypto.com Visa Card seamlessly bridges the traditional financial world with crypto, making it the safest and most accessible way for users to tap into the future of finance.

Crypto.com is committed to developing the infrastructure of Web3 by accelerating the growth of early-stage crypto startups. Crypto.com's venture arm, Crypto.com Capital is a $200M fund which leads Seed and Series-A rounds, investing into more than 20 companies in the first 6 months since launch.

Expect to see the campaign on billboards and on television around the world, starting tonight in Fox Sports' broadcast of Thursday Night Football where the Packers take on the undefeated Cardinals. The campaign will also be integrated across Crypto.com's portfolio of global brand partnerships ranging from Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain, and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, to the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, esports team Fnatic, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team, and Lega Serie A, the Italian Football league.

About Crypto.com:

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment and sports.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is committed to addressing the climate crisis, and has pledged to be a carbon-negative business before the end of 2022.

With headquarters in Singapore and over 2,600 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more: https://crypto.com

CONTACT: press@crypto.com

Crypto.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crypto.com