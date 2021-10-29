CIT Launches One Million Meals Campaign to Fight Hunger

Join CIT and Feeding America® to provide meals to people in need this holiday season

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced the start of its annual partnership with Feeding America® to help provide One Million Meals1 to people facing hunger across the country.

One Million Meals. One Great Cause.

"We're proud to again partner with Feeding America on our annual hunger-relief campaign to battle food insecurity in our communities," said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. "We're grateful for the opportunity to join with our customers, employees and others for the fourth year in a row to help the people who need it most this holiday season."

#CITOneMillionMeals

Individuals can join the fight against hunger by visiting CIT's pages on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to 'like' or 'share' the posts about the One Million Meals campaign and bring awareness to the pressing issue of food insecurity. For every engagement on social media, CIT will direct 10 meals1 to Feeding America®.

Customers can join in on the program in a variety of ways. For more details on how to get involved, visit cit.com/feeding-america. Customers of CIT's Southern California retail bank division OneWest Bank can visit owb.com/feeding-america.

The above components build on the efforts of CIT employees who are volunteering, donating food to local food banks, and participating in unique engagement opportunities in support of the campaign.

"During the first year of COVID, more than 38 million people were living in food insecure households, including nearly 12 million children," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are thankful for support from partners like CIT this holiday season, helping network food banks provide more meals to communities in need."

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 40 million people each year. Through last year's partnership, CIT helped provide two million meals to people in need, responding to the increased need for food assistance in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's One Million Meals campaign will run through Nov. 30, 2021.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

1$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. CIT will donate up to 1.5million meals.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Lexa Tutela

212-461-5305

Lexa.Tutela@cit.com

