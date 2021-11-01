Damage Media Group Reveals Acquisition of CasinoHeadlines.com and Assets

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Damage Media Group (DMG) today announced the acquisition of CasinoHeadlines.com and all associated social media and content assets. CasinoHeadlines.com a B2C igaming news site has seen growth since 2003 and looks to continue this trend under DMG. The purchase is set to be finalized by November 1st this year, with the full launch set for February 2022.

The B2C igaming News site has been operating since 2003 and has gained traction with both casino and sportsbook players. Throughout the past few years it has developed a steady base of followers and will continue its mission under the new owners.

CasinoHeadlines.com started off as an online igaming news publication back in 2003 and has been providing up-to-date relevant news, strategies, and reviews ever since. Formerly overseen by a group of experts with decades of combined experience in managing numerous publications, the website covered a broad spectrum of topics touching every aspect of the igaming industry. DMG – an outlier within the publishing sector, focus on the new generation of gaming and tech enthusiasts alike. This coupled with the talent amongst the team offers creativity to spark passions for creative individuals. Made even more possible by this well thought addition to the Damage Media Group brand.

Ahead of its official launch next year, the website will undergo a complete overhaul in terms of design and functionality with the aim to make the platform more appealing to its audience.

The site will be migrated to the managed WordPress hosting platform Kinsta and will feature the NewsPaper Pro theme from TagDiv, a premium feature-rich newspaper layout ideal for news publication - "We have been working with both Kinsta and TagDiv for several years now, with PrinterHeadlines.com being the latest project between us three. Both companies are doing an amazing job at making the Webmaster experience more enjoyable, and we are expecting to deliver the same with CasinoHeadlines.com". The updated platform will be mobile-friendly and will have a cleaner and more streamlined look to provide a better viewing experience across all devices. DMG has dedicated the majority of the fourth quarter of 2021 to revamp the website and the changes are expected to enhance the user experience and increase website traffic once the site is officially launched.

About Damage Media:

Damage Media Group is an Estonia-based publishing start-up that creates content-driven experiences for the new generation of tech and gaming enthusiasts. The company is paving its way into the publishing sector by acquiring existing websites and improving on their current assets, with CasinoHeadlines.com being their most recent addition to the Damage Media family.

