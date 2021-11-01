Glympse to Present Data from First Application of New Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Platform at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2021

- Glympse's late breaker oral presentation at The Liver Meeting will demonstrate that its protease activity biosensors can diagnose NASH from a simple blood draw

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse, a biotechnology company developing revolutionary technology to diagnose and monitor disease, today announced that it will be presenting on the new liquid biopsy approach to its biosensor platform at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) annual The Liver Meeting, being held virtually from Nov. 12-15, 2021.

The new liquid biopsy approach is an evolution of Glympse's biosensor platform, which was previously administered by injecting biosensors into patients and collecting a urine sample for analysis. The data in Glympse's late breaker oral presentation, given by Arun J. Sanyal, M.D. of Virginia Commonwealth University, demonstrate that a non-invasive blood assay of protease activity can effectively predict the presence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in preclinical models and can accurately diagnose NASH versus healthy patients in human studies. These data indicate that disease-specific protease activity can be meaningfully analyzed via a simple blood test.

"Our findings in animal models and human studies indicate that NASH may be diagnosed and monitored by measuring protease activity from a blood sample, offering a safer and better tolerated approach than a liver biopsy," said Tram Tran, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Glympse. "This technology has broad utility; it is a significant breakthrough and would be a valuable new tool for clinicians diagnosing and treating patients.

"The concept of applying Glympse's biosensor technology through a simple blood test has the potential to revolutionize diagnostics. Our presentation at AASLD is an important step towards the clinical application of our technology and helping patients in need across a wide spectrum of diseases," said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Glympse. "We look forward to sharing these data with the NASH community."

Details about the AASLD presentation can be seen below:

Title: Accurate Diagnosis of NASH Using Novel Protease Based Liquid Biopsy

Presented by: Arun J. Sanyal, M.D.

Time/Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Link: Late-Breaking Abstracts, LO3

About Glympse Bio

Glympse is a biotechnology company focused on optimizing disease diagnosis and monitoring. The company is developing biosensor technology that, from a simple blood draw, can measure the activity of proteins that are uniquely involved in the progression of disease. Using a proprietary machine learning algorithm, the Glympse biosensor protease activity assay data is used to generate real-time information about the disease. The lead indication for this technology is non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is currently diagnosed through an invasive liver biopsy procedure.

