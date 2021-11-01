Human Grade Pet Food Company Launches New Cat Food Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honest Kitchen, maker of natural pet foods, treats, toppers, and supplements, announces the launch of their 100-percent human grade cat portfolio. The new line of products includes complete and balanced dehydrated, dry, and wet foods as well as toppers, treats, and a hydration booster. A selection of products is available now in independent pet supply stores as well as online at thehonestkitchen.com and authorized e-comm resellers.

The new line is made from ingredients you'd recognize from your own kitchen in a variety of flavors and textures to ensure there's something for every cat's preference. The products are protein packed, with the first ingredient always being meat or fish, and are made with thoughtfully sourced proteins such as wild caught salmon and cod, free range chicken, and cage free turkey.

"We spent over two years developing our new cat portfolio, conducting extensive research dedicated to better understanding the needs of the modern cat parent and their beloved pets. We are confident that we are delivering something new and exciting," said Mike Steck, The Honest Kitchen's Chief Marketing Officer.

Each product was created in collaboration with a board-certified veterinary nutritionist and uses The Honest Kitchen's established high-quality food standards: no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors; no feed-grade ingredients or by-products; no fillers; and no GMO ingredients. The line is 100 percent human grade, meaning all ingredients are sourced from the human food supply chain, and the products are made in a human food facility.

"Our team has worked really hard to understand the unique nutritional needs, taste preferences, and curiosities of cats, to craft a line of products with a broad variety of textures and flavor profiles that are absolutely irresistible—even to the most discerning feline palate," commented Lucy Postins, The Honest Kitchen's Founder & Chief Integrity Officer. "We're really excited to help even more cats to get on the road to good health with this comprehensive new line."

The portfolio includes a variety of complete and balanced recipes for kittens and adult cats in three whole-food formats: dehydrated, dry, and wet foods. The dehydrated line, which will replace the brand's current offerings, has been reformulated to significantly increase palatability. Additionally, there will be an array of high-moisture wet foods available in two categories: Minced in Gravy and Câté™. The company's human grade dry food, Tasty Whole Food Clusters, will be available in early 2022.

Dehydrated foods are now available in 1 oz, 2 lb and 4 lb sizes in the following flavors:

Grain Free Chicken

Grain Free Turkey

Grain Free Chicken and Fish

Wet foods are now available in a 5.5 oz size in the following flavors:

Minced Chicken in Bone Broth Gravy

Minced Turkey in Bone Broth Gravy

Minced Turkey , Chicken & Duck in Bone Broth Gravy

Minced Chicken & Salmon in Bone Broth Gravy

Minced Salmon & Cod in Fish Broth Gravy

Câté™ Chicken Pâté

Câté™ Beef & Chicken Pâté

Câté™ Turkey Pâté

Câté™ Salmon & Cod Pâté

Câté™ Salmon & Turkey Pâté

Wet food variety packs in Minced in Gravy and Câté will be available January 2022.

Whole Food Clusters will be available January 2022 in 1 lb, 4 lb and 10 lb sizes in the following flavors:

Grain Free Chicken

Grain Free Turkey and Chicken

Grain Free Chicken and Fish

The line also includes a variety of high-protein treats and toppers as well as a new just-for-cats variation of The Honest Kitchen's best-selling Instant Goat's Milk with probiotics. Instant Goat's Milk can be served alone as a hydration booster or used to add moisture to foods.

Smittens® treats are now available in 1.5 oz and 2 oz sizes in the following flavors:

Herring Treats

Herring & Cranberry Treats

White Fish Treats

Mmmixers™ wet toppers are now available in a 5.5 oz size in the following flavors:

Chicken & Duck Topper

Salmon & Pollock Topper

Goat's Milk hydration boosters are now available in 2.5 g and 5.2 oz sizes.

The launch is complemented with a marketing push to independent pet supply stores, including a geo-targeted ad campaign directing customers to top retail locations and inclusion in an exciting consumer-facing loyalty program.

About The Honest Kitchen

The Honest Kitchen was founded by Lucy and Charlie Postins in 2002 in San Diego, CA, with a mission to help as many pets as possible get on the road to good health through good food. They produce a full line of human grade complete and balanced foods for pets including dry, dehydrated, and wet foods as well as treats, toppers, hydration boosters, and a best-selling digestive supplement. The Honest Kitchen was the first-ever human grade pet food, meaning the finished product meets human food production standards (unlike conventional pet food, which is feed grade). Each Honest Kitchen product is made with uncompromising quality and safety standards by a company of pet lovers. For more information, please visit www.thehonestkitchen.com.

