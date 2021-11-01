Texas Electric Cooperatives and Emerald Transformer Announce Strategic Alliance

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (TEC) and Emerald Transformer (Emerald) announced they have formed an alliance to provide Texas utility companies with a full range of products and services, including repairs, decommission, stock sales, field services, field decommission, oil services, PCB disposal, parts, and asset recovery.

In addition to the state's rapidly growing population, new technologies are placing increasing demand on transformers and other critical components of utility infrastructure in Texas. A study conducted by TEC alliance partner Bryan Texas Utilities highlighted the impact increased adoption of electric vehicles could have on utility transformers. This makes alliances such as the one recently established with Emerald even more vital.

"Emerald, being a Texas-based company, is very excited to become a partner with the Texas Electric Cooperatives. We look forward to supporting its members with our products and services by providing value-creating solutions," said Stuart Prior, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Transformer, "Emerald Transformer brings over fifty years' experience refurbishing, decommissioning, and servicing all types of transformers in the Texas market. Our broad base of factories, product lines, and expertise will allow the TEC members to rely on Emerald as a trusted partner."

TEC builds its strategic alliances around the idea of strengthening Texas cooperatives in an increasingly competitive market.

"TEC continues to work through unprecedented supply chain challenges affecting every material stream across our portfolio of products and services. As part of TEC's overall strategy to mitigate these supply chain issues, we are proud to add Emerald Transformer as a strategic partner to diversify the transformer repair and salvage stream in much the same way we do with other material streams where we have multiple strategic partners," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer, TEC Manufacturing and Distribution Services.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.

Serving our members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of 75 electric cooperatives with more than three million members throughout the state. TEC serves its customers by providing products and services that help sustain the utility businesses in the 21st century and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Manufacturing & Distribution Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit www.texas-ec.org .

About Emerald Transformer

Emerald is a Texas-based company, headquartered in McKinney, Texas. With over five decades of experience in the transformer services industry, Emerald Transformer is the premier solution for electrical equipment. Emerald provides a wide range of transformer services, including, but not limited to transformer repair and decommission. Our national network of factories and service centers are strategically located to serve our broad and diverse customer base. For more information, please visit www.emeraldtransformer.com .

