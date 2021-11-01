VTech® KidiZoom® PrintCam™ and LeapFrog® Choppin' Fun Learning Pot™ Selected as Most Wanted Toys by TTPM

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their KidiZoom® PrintCam™ and LeapFrog® Choppin' Fun Learning Pot™ were named to the TTPM Holiday Most Wanted List, predicting the hottest toys of the year. This year's list was divided into four categories, with VTech and LeapFrog being selected for the Learning & Developmental Play Hot Dozen™ list by TTPM, a leading video product reviewer for toys, baby and pet gear.

"With so many new toys available every year, it's an honor to be recognized as 'Most Wanted' by TTPM," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our KidiZoom PrintCam offers the on-trend technology kids want in a digital camera that prints instantly, with the pennies-per-print value parents will love. And, our Choppin' Fun Learning Pot combines playtime and learning, with food pieces that are 85% plant-based plastic made from renewable sources, contributing to our ongoing sustainability goals."

VTech's KidiZoom PrintCam is a kid-friendly, age-appropriate digital camera that lets kids preview their photos on a color screen and instantly print regular or panoramic photos in black and white. Using cost-effective thermal paper, kids can also print games, and design and print their own greeting cards, play money, comic strips and more. There is a flip-up lens for selfies and three games to play too. Photos and videos can also be uploaded under adult supervision via the included USB cable.

LeapFrog's Choppin' Fun Learning Pot is an interactive cooking pot that comes with snap-apart veggies, utensils and a cutting board that all store in or on the pot. Kids can follow step-by-step recipes, chop the food and set the temperature, then watch the pot "boil." Hear the pot respond with encouraging phrases and realistic cooking sounds, count to 10 and talk about colors as kids prepare the recipes.

"VTech and LeapFrog hit the right balance of what kids want and what parents are looking for again, whether it's the coolest age-appropriate tech or a trendy pretend kitchen appliance that offers learning fun," said Jim Silver, CEO, TTPM. "We think the KidiZoom PrintCam and Choppin' Fun Learning Pot both deserved a spot in our Hot Dozen."

For additional details about these award-winning products, visit www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About TTPM

TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & more) is the leading and largest video reviewer of Toys, Baby Gear, and Pet Products. Consumers can research products on TTPM's website or YouTube Channels before buying online or purchasing in store. TTPM's YouTube Toy Channel is the #1 channel viewed by parents looking to buy toys. TTPM creates video reviews for more than 3,000 products yearly in their own studio. TTPM also features fun and entertaining looks at the newest toys on their TikTok Channel, TheToyAuthority, their YouTube Shorts channel, The ToyAuthority, and on the IG Reels under TTPM official.

