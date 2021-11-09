3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov.19, 2021.
3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.
As of Sept. 30, 2021, 3M had 576,252,803 common shares outstanding and 66,384 shareholders of record.
About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.
Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807
Tony Riter
(651) 733-1141
Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449
Media Contact:
Tim Post
(612) 398-4190
View original content:
SOURCE 3M