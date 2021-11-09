Alveolus Bio Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) announced today the addition of Alveolus Bio to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic drugs and microbiome-based products.

Alveolus Bio is pursuing the development of novel FDA-approved therapeutics to address chronic respiratory illnesses. Founded and managed by physician scientists based on 15+ years of research into neutrophilic inflammation and microbial dysbiosis associated with chronic pulmonary disease, Alveolus Bio is focused on lung diseases of adulthood, childhood, and infancy. Specifically, Alveolus Bio's drug development pipeline includes breakthrough therapeutics for respiratory indications such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), as well as a discovery program for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

"MTIG already has an impressive track record of working towards advancing the regulatory and commercial environment to support the development of FDA approved microbiome-based therapeutics." said C Vivek Lal MD FAAP, who is the Founder and CEO of Alveolus Bio and the Director of the Lung Microbiome Lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "We look forward to working closely with the other industry leaders in this group as we chart the path forward for respiratory-focused therapies."

"We are pleased to welcome Alveolus Bio to MTIG." said Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix Inc., Vice President of Microbiome Research at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of MTIG. "Alveolus' pipeline of breakthrough therapeutics for lung diseases underscores the potential of microbiome therapeutics to treat a wide range of indications. Dr. Lal and the Alveolus team will be a strong asset in our coalition's advocacy efforts to advance the regulatory field for emerging microbiome therapeutics."

Alveolus Bio's membership reflects MTIG's commitment to building a strong and diverse coalition of companies driving innovation in the microbiome space, and supporting safe, well-researched technologies for patient benefit. All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here .

About Alveolus Bio: Alveolus Bio is a team of scientists, physicians, and innovators pioneering breakthrough FDA-approved therapeutics for lung diseases. Their clinical pipeline includes preclinical phase live biotherapeutics for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). To learn more visit www.alveolusbio.com .

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of nine microbiome therapeutics companies: Alveolus Bio, Genetic Analysis, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Siolta Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics, Takeda and Vedanta Biosciences.

For more information, visit: www.microbiometig.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

