QDOBA Mexican Eats Tests Mac & Queso in Select US and Canada Markets

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant QDOBA announced today it is bringing the crowd-pleasing taste and flavor of its signature 3-cheese Queso to guests in an exciting new way with the introduction of Mac & Queso on its menu in 188 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada markets. Mac & Queso will be available today in Canada and participating locations in Baltimore, Boston, New York, North Carolina, and Philadelphia and will be added to the menu in all Colorado restaurants on Friday, Nov. 12, enabling fans to enjoy more of the flavor they love while satisfying their comfort food cravings.

"We're thrilled to innovate around one of our most successful and beloved items ever – our signature 3-cheese Queso – and begin offering our fans this indulgent comfort food just in time for the fall and winter months," said QDOBA Executive Chef Katy Velazquez. "Our Mac & Queso is the perfect blend of Mexican flavors with a classic American twist. We can't wait to see how QDOBA guests of all ages choose to customize their Mac & Queso creations."

Featuring cavatappi noodles and QDOBA's fan favorite, signature 3-cheese Queso, the new menu item will be available as a Create-Your-Own bowl, side dish or kids meal. Guests will also have the ability to take their Mac & Queso up a notch by adding it to one of QDOBA's customizable bowls or adding it to their favorite burrito.

QDOBA is also releasing a collection of exclusive chef-crafted Mac & Queso Signature Eats, including:

Cholula® Mac & Queso Bowl or Burrito (available in-restaurant and online )

Tex Mex Mac & Queso Bowl or Burrito (available online only )

Loaded Mac & Queso Burrito (available online only)

"At QDOBA, it's important that we continue to drive our mission to make the world a more flavorful place," says QDOBA Chief Marketing Officer Karin Silk. "Our new offering is just one of several additional items we'll be rolling out in select cities nationwide and in Canada to continue to show our guests we're committed to menu innovation."

QDOBA is offering Mac & Queso after piloting a smaller operational test in Seattle and select restaurants in Ohio and West Virginia this past summer. The fast-casual brand is leveraging its testing process to encourage guest feedback and opinions before rolling out the menu item on a national scale.

QDOBA Mac & Queso will be available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pick-up or delivery at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to fit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

