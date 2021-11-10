Mammoth Holdings Appoints Chief Operating Officer And Chief People Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings Chairman and CEO David Hoffmann today announced two key appointments to his senior management team who will support the growth strategy for the Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator. Effective immediately, Corey Joslin becomes Chief Operating Officer and Mark Hidle becomes Chief People Officer for Mammoth Holdings. Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry insiders and is the seventh largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States with brands in 11 states.

"Corey and Mark are talented leaders and team players who will help us achieve our ambitious growth goals," said Hoffmann. "From expanding our operations and acquisitions to creating new career paths, Corey and Mark will accelerate Mammoth's efforts to transform the car wash industry."

Most recently, Corey Joslin served as the Smoky Mountain Region Vice President of Operations for Mammoth Holdings. Prior to that, he served as Director of Operations for PureMagic Carwash of Knoxville, TN from November 2011 until it was acquired by Mammoth Holdings in April 2021.

"Our owner-operators are the best in the business and Corey understands their world," said Hoffmann. "As we work to build a strong entrepreneurial culture and offer outstanding customer service, Corey will assure that we are identifying best practices for success and maximizing their potential throughout our system."

Previously, Mark Hidle served as Vice President of Human Resources for Mammoth Holdings. He has over 20 years of human resources expertise in key industry sectors, including manufacturing, automotive and retail.

"Mark has established strong relationships with our employees and owner-operators," said Hoffmann. "He will lead our efforts to develop outstanding employees, shape long-term career opportunities for our people, and build great teams that support a culture of success."

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the seventh largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions. It seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, Pit Stop, Lulu's, Ollie's, PureMagic and Busy Bee Car Wash. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives.

In October 2021, David Hoffmann was named Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. Hoffmann, who served as CEO of Dunkin' Brands from July 2018 until its $11 billion sale to Inspire Brands in December 2020, joined Mammoth's board of directors in August 2021 and made a significant personal investment in the company. Prior to Dunkin', where Hoffmann also served as president beginning in 2016, Hoffmann spent twenty-two years at McDonalds most recently as President of McDonald's High Growth Markets and prior to that President of McDonald's Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Markets.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 66 conveyor car washes and is currently developing 13 under the PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, Busy Bee Car Wash and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLCTM is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com

