Seagis Property Group Acquires 32,000 SF Warehouse in Doral, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conshohocken, PA – Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 32,000 square foot distribution facility located at 8850-8880 NW 15th Street in Doral, FL (Miami-Dade County). A 23,000 square foot unit is currently available for immediate occupancy. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 111 buildings and over 5.7 million square feet.
"The opportunity is compelling due to its irreplaceable location in the heart of Doral and its proximity to the Miami International Airport. We plan to reposition the building to attract a customer that is looking for highly functional warehouse space in an extremely desirable location." said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.
The acquisition was facilitated by Edison Vasquez of ComReal.
Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
