Seven Lakeside Cottages Exemplify Coastal Luxury & Community Growth Finishing in just over one year, the cottages will be part of the vacation rental pool!

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2020, Cinnamon Shore Realty offered seven timeless cottages located on a scenic coastal lake as part of a pre-sale opportunity at Cinnamon Shore South. They sold quickly, and just over a year later, construction has finished—a testament to the demand for quality beach homes in this Gulf-side community in Port Aransas, Texas.

"We have had such interest in the homesites and homes we're building at Cinnamon Shore South that we're running far ahead of the schedule for building our newest community," says Jeff Lamkin, developer of Cinnamon Shore. "The Lakefront Cottages showcase the best of lakeside and beachside living, with quality craftsmanship and designs that work within our overall master plan."

Built by Waggoner Custom Homes, the two- and three-bedroom cottages range from 900-1,275 square feet, and they are named for favorite, petite seashells, such as Sand Dollar, Sundial, and Periwinkle. Waggoner brought generations of woodworking experience and years of coastal construction prowess to these home plans by Texas architect Jim Kissling of Kissling Architecture.

"We work with the best building and design professionals in Texas," says Jodi Peters, managing broker at Cinnamon Shore Realty. "This new cluster of lakeside cottages is such a great example of what our developer is aiming to achieve—a collaboration among the best of the best to make our beach village truly one of a kind."

Kissling has designed many homes and buildings at Cinnamon Shore, and he gave each of the lakeside cottages distinguishing features that align with the community's New Urban plan. With wrap-around porches and classic, cottage details, the homes offer interiors that have a fresh, contemporary aesthetic, appealing to modern Texans. Homeowners and vacation rental guests appreciate extras like dual showerheads in walk-in showers, high-end selections for lighting, flooring, and tile, and stainless-steel appliances in beautiful kitchens. Many homes offer master suites and bunk rooms with their own bathrooms, giving privacy to all. Some have private porches off each bedroom, too.

"The details of these floorplans make them so livable and relaxing, and we're thrilled that they are now complete, that homeowners can enjoy them, and that they can begin offering them to others for vacations soon," Peters says.

These lakeside cottages are just one more piece to the puzzle that has locked into place at Cinnamon Shore South. The new village is expanding the lifestyle established when Cinnamon Shore started in 2007, but 'South' is developing at a much faster pace. Homesites in Phase 5 were recently released in October 2021, and just a few remain, along with a few other homes that are currently under construction.

For more about the new lakeside cottages and development at Cinnamon Shore, call Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-749-1851 or visit cinnamonshore.com/real-estate. For more on booking a lakeside cottage for a future vacation, visit cinnamonshore.com/rentals to check for availability in coming months.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.



