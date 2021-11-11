TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vidThat, an innovative new messaging and video creation platform, announced today their full global launch of their mobile platform only on the App Store. Instantly turn anything on your iPhone into a video montage; any photo, any screenshot and any premade short video. Make video in 15 seconds or less to message your friends or colleagues inside the vidThat messenger or simply export to your iPhone photo library and post to any social media like Instagram or easily send in iMessage or an email.

Introducing Video Made Easy. vidThat Launches New Instant Video Creation and Messaging Platform on the iPhone.

The mission for vidThat is to transform, simplify and inspire visual communication towards better understood messaging with beautiful short videos made very fast on the iPhone.

James Tran, Founder and CEO of vidThat says; "the vision for vidThat is to be a fun/easy/fast way to create instant video montages out of anything in your smart phone. Additionally, vidThat supports this inside its own instant video messenger."

Video Co-creation

Your voice is automatically shown as a text caption on any video you make with vidThat. You can make instant changes to the sound of your recorded voice. vidThat lets your friends and teammates very simply, video-reply to your video messages that you sent. This back-and-forth video sharing will inspire you and your friends to co-create new short videos to post anywhere.

Video Automation Made Easy

You will feel like you are with your friend explaining and gesturing with visual information you have around you. However, this is done asynchronously on your iPhone for anytime anywhere instant video messaging. The save-to-draft system automates your video creation, where the same visual content is needed for multiple voice recordings. Hold your iPhone horizontal or vertical to create either format of video with vidThat.

Instantly Videoize. Instantly Share.

vidThat is based in Toronto and looks forward to inspiring a quality base of users. Initially free in the App Store, vidThat will help everyone use visual storytelling in the fastest and easiest way possible inside what is believed to be the world's first instant videoization messenger. vidThat iOS is grateful to be funded and supported by the Canada Media Fund.

