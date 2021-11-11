Kia pledges to become a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider' and unveils roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

Kia commits to achieving carbon neutrality throughout the company's value chain by 2045

Kia model range to go fully electric in Europe by 2035, with key global markets to follow by 2040

Pioneering partnership with 'The Ocean Cleanup' will explore innovative ways that industry can help protect the planet

All-electric SUV concept, Concept EV 9, previewed ahead of its debut at AutoMobility LA

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has set out its vision to become a truly sustainable, responsible, and innovative mobility solutions leader, announcing a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Kia announced its corporate vision at its 'Kia Sustainability Movement' virtual presentation on November 11. Kia's vision to become a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider' reflects the company's approach to sustainability, which is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and global society.

In the first meaningful step in line with its corporate vision, Kia announced its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, based on three key pillars – 'Sustainable Mobility', 'Sustainable Planet' and 'Sustainable Energy'.

The pillars will guide Kia in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in all operational facets, from supply, logistics, vehicle production and vehicle use through to disposal of waste. By 2045, Kia plans to reduce 97% of the company's 2019 level of carbon emissions. The company will attain carbon neutrality by implementing additional measures to fully offset its remaining carbon emissions.

※ Carbon Neutrality: state of balance between the CO2 emitted into the atmosphere and the CO2 removed from the atmosphere.

"For us, it is not only about setting goals and reaching targets. It is about setting a vision that will inspire others to join the movement to benefit humanity and protect the environment," said Hosung Song, President and CEO of Kia. "In line with our vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider, we commit to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045."

Kia also previewed the Concept EV9 ahead of its AutoMobility LA reveal. The battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept embodies Kia's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.

The 'Kia Sustainability Movement' virtual presentation can be viewed through the following YouTube link from 11/11 17:00 (KST) : link

In an effort to build a sustainable future, Kia will also work with ‘The Ocean Cleanup’, the non-profit organization developing and scaling technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic.

