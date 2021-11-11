Natural Grocers® Raised More Than $2.7 Million For Food Banks, The Equivalent Of 11 Million Meals, Over The Last Decade The company announces its local community food bank fundraiser through the end of the year

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers announces that its fundraising programs have raised $2.7 million for local food banks over the last 10 years. These donations translate to more than 11 million mealsi for community members who are experiencing food insecurity in the 20 states where Natural Grocers operates. In addition to gift card and monetary donations, Natural Grocers donates groceries and household and personal products, which in fiscal year 2021 represented more than $3 million of in-kind product donations to local food banks.

As the end of the year approaches, the organic and natural grocery retailer is holding its annual holiday food bank fundraiser: Now through December 31, 2021, customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register to help fight food insecurity.

Inspired by the legacy of co-founders Margaret and Phillip Isely, food bank fundraisers have long been a cornerstone of Natural Grocers' companywide charitable efforts throughout the year. In the early days of the company, Margaret kept a community food cabinet from which she would give families in need the ingredients for a nutritious meal. With 162 stores today, Natural Grocers honors its commitment that all of its community members should have access to healthy and nutrient-dense foods through annual programs such as sales-based giveback events, 5 cent donations when customers bring a reusable shopping bag, and customer donations.

"We cannot thank our generous customers enough for joining us in upholding one of our Five Founding Principles of 'commitment to our community,'" explained Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Chairman and Co-President. "Year after year, our customers show up to support their fellow community members by donating generously during our food banks fundraising drives, and, together, we continue our commitment to supporting people who are experiencing food insecurity. We are proud to have donated $2.7 million over the past decade, through our combined efforts, to local food banks and look forward to raising more this holiday season."

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.







i i Estimate based on our primary Colorado-based food bank's operational costs per meal. (See foodbankrockies.org for more information.)

