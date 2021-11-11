New Pacific Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

New Pacific Metals Logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") reports its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, the first quarter of fiscal 2022. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Subsequent to quarter-end, announced results of the 2020-2021 metallurgical test program for the Silver Sand Project. Defined heap leach process as the preferred processing method, which achieves 80% silver recovery and significantly de-risks the project;





Maintained working capital of $41.70 million , sufficient to advance the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Carangas Project and other regional exploration initiatives;





Silver Sand Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") continues to advance. A total of 12,857 metres ("m") of drilling were completed in 55 drill holes as part of the current resource expansion drill program;





Received an administrative mining contract for the Silver Sand Project, establishing a clear title to the project mineral rights; and





Completed the Phase I discovery drill program at the Carangas Project with a total of 3,790 m drilled in 13 holes. Announced a Phase II drill program to complete an additional minimum 7,500 m of drilling by the end of 2021.

Dr. Mark Cruise, CEO of New Pacific, said, "During the last quarter, we continued to advance the Silver Sand PEA. As part of our PEA work, we completed a metallurgical test program, which determined a path forward at Silver Sand as a bulk-tonnage, open pit, heap leach operation, producing silver doré on site. We are particularly pleased with this outcome as it significantly de-risks the project due to its lower capital and operating cost requirements, lower technical complexity and optimized project economics. We look forward to providing updates on our progress, while we maintain focus on creating value for our shareholders."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Working Capital: As of September 30, 2021, the Company had working capital of $41.70 million.

Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.38 million or $0.01 per share (three months ended September 30, 2020 – net loss of $1.13 million or $0.01 per share). The Company's financial results were mainly impacted by the following: (i) operating expenses of $1.60 million compared to $1.52 million in the comparative quarter; (ii) loss from investments of $0.01 million compared to income of $0.63 million in the in the comparative quarter; and (iii) foreign exchange gain of $0.26 million compared to loss of $0.24 million in the comparative quarter.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.60 million (three months ended September 30, 2020 – $1.52 million).

Loss from investments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.01 million (three months ended September 30, 2020 – $0.63 million).

Foreign exchange gain for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.26 million (three months ended September 30, 2020 – loss of $0.24 million). The Company holds a large portion of cash and short-term investments in US dollars to support its operations in Bolivia. Revaluation of these US-dollar-denominated financial assets to their Canadian dollar functional currency equivalents resulted in unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss for the relevant reporting periods. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the US dollar appreciated by 2.8% against the Canadian dollar (from 1.2394 to 1.2741) while in the comparative quarter the US dollar depreciated by 2.1% against the Canadian dollar (from 1.3628 to 1.3339).

PROJECT OVERVIEW

SILVER SAND PROJECT

Since acquiring the project in 2017, the Company has carried out extensive exploration and Mineral Resource definition drill programs. From 2017 to 2019, the Company completed a total of 97,619 m of drilling in 386 diamond core drillholes.

On July 27, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of a 38,000 m diamond drill program at the project with the objectives to expand the existing resource, which remains open along strike and at depth, and to complete geotechnical drilling to support the PEA study. Highlights of the drill program include:

80% of the drill program is intended to focus on expanding the existing Mineral Resources and discovering new resources;

5,000 m of the drill program is dedicated to testing for feeder zones for the large Silver Sand deposit;

District exploration drilling to target the North Block and Snake Hole Zone; and

Mineral continuity and geotechnical drilling to support the Silver Sand PEA.

For additional information on the 2021 drill program, please see the Company's news release dated July 27, 2021. As of the date of this news release, a total of 12,857 m of drilling were completed in 55 holes.

In addition to the 2021 drill program, the Company continues to advance and has commenced key studies and initiatives in support of the Silver Sand Project development. These include environmental baseline, socioeconomic and hydrogeology studies.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company reported results of the metallurgical test program for the Silver Sand Project. Highlights of the test work include:

Defined heap leach process as the preferred processing method;

80% silver recovery achieved through heap leach column testing;

Approximately 80% of the resource is amenable to heap leaching and is located near the top of the deposit;

Lower capital and operating costs compared to alternative process methods;

Silver doré production on site further improves project economics;

Significantly de-risks the project due to low technical complexity; and

Increased project efficiency as the heap leach process may allow for lower cut-off grade, leading to an increased minable resource.

For additional details on the metallurgical test program, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 19, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total expenditures of $2.21 million (three months ended September 30, 2020 - $0.68 million) were capitalized under the Silver Sand Project.

CARANGAS PROJECT

In April 2021, the Company signed a mining association agreement with a private Bolivian company to acquire a 98% interest in the Carangas Project. Under the agreement, the Company will cover 100% of the future expenditures of exploration, mining, development and production activities. The agreement has a term of 30 years and is renewable for another 15 years.

On June 29, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of an initial discovery drill program at the Carangas Project. As of the date of this news release, Phase I drilling of 3,790 m in 13 holes has been completed.

On October 26, 2021, the Company announced that based on the encouraging results from the Phase I drill program, two additional drill rigs were mobilized and the drill program was expanded to include at least an additional 7,500 m by the end of 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total expenditures of $0.55 million (three months ended September 30, 2020 - $nil) were capitalized under the Carangas Project.

The Carangas Project is comprised of two exploration licenses covering an area of 6.25 km2 and owned 100% by the Company's Bolivian partner. New Pacific has entered into a mining association agreement with the Bolivian partner, under which New Pacific is required to cover 100% of the future expenditures on exploration, mining, development, and production activities in return for 98% economic interest in the Project.

SILVERSTRIKE PROJECT

During 2020, the Company's exploration team completed reconnaissance and detailed mapping and sampling programs on the northern portion of the project. The results to date indicate good to excellent exploration potential for hosting narrow, high-grade, near-surface broad-zones of silver mineralization. Please refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2020 for details on the exploration program at the northern areas of the project and to the news release dated November 19, 2020 for details on exploration activities and field work on the central and southern areas of the project.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total expenditures of $1,748 (three months ended September 30, 2020 - $0.41 million) were capitalized under the Silverstrike Project.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto for the corresponding period, which have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Resources ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

