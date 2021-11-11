Second Genome Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential Therapeutic Implications of Altered Gut Microbiome and Metabolites in Autism Spectrum Disorder Model and Parkinson's Disease at The Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

Second Genome Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential Therapeutic Implications of Altered Gut Microbiome and Metabolites in Autism Spectrum Disorder Model and Parkinson's Disease at The Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform sg-4sight to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers, presented two posters at the Society for Neuroscience's (SfN) 50th Annual Meeting ("Neuroscience 2021") held virtually November 8-11.

Abstract #: P045.05*

Title: Predicted Metabolites from Multiple Microbiome Sequencing Datasets Modulate Autism Spectrum Phenotype in Mice

Presenter: Todd DeSantis, co-founder and Vice President, Informatics at Second Genome

Session: P045 – Animal, Synaptic and Cellular Mechanisms

Date & Time: November 9, 2021, at 10:45-11:45 a.m. ET

Key Highlights:

The Company profiled the bacterial DNA extracted from stool biospecimens of multiple central nervous system (CNS) patient cohorts and applied metabolic prediction algorithms and meta-analysis to a large set of microbiome data. This enabled identification of two bile acid metabolites — Glycodeoxycholate (GDC) and Ursodeoxycholate (UDC) — that are decreased in the gut microbiome of CNS patients and which were capable of CNS signaling and modulating relevant behaviors in mouse models of ASD.

Brain RNA-seq of the mice fed the metabolites exhibited enrichment of gene expression involving neurotransmitter receptors and postsynaptic signal transmission pathways in the prefrontal cortex of CNTNAP2 mouse models of ASD. Increased habituation exploration and decreased anxiogenic behaviors were observed with GDC and UDC fed CNTNAP2 mice, respectively.

"Gut microbiome dysbiosis is associated with central nervous system disorders such as Autism. Notably, we identified diminished bacterial metabolites from strains that appear to be depleted in gut microbiome samples of Autism patient cohorts and that influence relevant behaviors in Autism mouse models. We believe these metabolites have potential to be developed into naturally derived therapeutic alternatives for patients with Autism and other anxiety disorders," said Todd DeSantis, co-founder and Vice President, Informatics at Second Genome. "Based on this approach and the promising findings, which could potentially accelerate the Autism drug discovery process, we are pursuing out-licensing partnerships with leading companies in this space."

Abstract #: P269.09

Title: Strain-Level Meta-Analysis of Parkinson's Disease-Associated Gut Microbiome

Presenter: Kiana West, Ph.D., Lead Scientist, Parkinson's Disease, Informatics at Second Genome

Session: P269 – Parkinson's Disease: Therapeutics Strategies

Date & Time: November 10, 2021, at 1:45-2:45 p.m. ET

Key Highlights:

Conducted the first strain-level, and largest meta-analysis of Parkinson's disease (PD) to date, by harmonizing publicly available microbiome sequencing data and annotating it against the Company's proprietary StrainSelect database.

Identified precise bacterial strains associated with PD in multiple cohorts, collected from eight studies of 992 Parkinson's disease patients and 663 control subjects in five countries.

In total, 168 and 441 bacterial strains were significantly (FDR<0.2) depleted or enriched in PD patients compared to controls, respectively.

Abstracts can be viewed in the Neuroscience 2021 Neuroscience Meeting planner at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10485. Virtual posters can be accessed by Neuroscience 2021 attendees on eventScribe, the meeting's virtual platform, and they will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.secondgenome.com/news/events.

* The research was conducted by the Microbiome, Metabolites and the Mind (M3) Consortium comprised of Second Genome, Stanford University and Oregon State University. Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DA043954. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary tech platform sg-4sight to discover and develop transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing a deep drug discovery and biomarker pipeline with precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead programs IBD and cancer expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. We also hold a strategic collaboration with Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with clinical response for their lead program in gastroenterology, etrasimod. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com .

