YouTube Influencer joins UMortgage to Power Financial Literacy Nationwide

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage , a national mortgage company, today announced the expansion of its team to include Matt The Mortgage Guy , a full-service mortgage brokerage based in Sacramento, to its corporate portfolio.

NMLS 1457759 (PRNewsfoto/UMortgage)

Matt The Mortgage Guy is operated by Matt Gougé, an eight-year mortgage veteran who has built a strong social media presence educating consumers on housing-related financial literacy. Gougé, a UWM Top 1% California broker, ranked among the Top 150 mortgage brokers nationwide in 2021, according to industry publication Scotsman Guide.

"We're excited to serve California by supporting the pursuit of homeownership through a personalized and educational approach to getting a mortgage," said Matt Gougé, branch manager of Matt The Mortgage Guy. "Mortgages are not a one-size-fits-all product. We'll make sure that our clients obtain their best solution, and truly understand the nuts and bolts behind why that solution makes sense."

The new branch continues the national expansion of UMortgage. It will support borrowers looking to refinance or purchase a home, providing some of the mortgage industry's most competitive pricing and turn times, and high-level customer service.

"At UMortgage, we're committed to providing accessible financial literacy as it pertains to homeownership, especially for underserved communities," said Anthony Casa, President of UMortgage. "Matt Gougé has built a reputation as a trusted mortgage advisor and his YouTube platform will be valuable in sharing financial literacy to a broader audience."

Matt The Mortgage Guy will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its official grand opening on Friday, Nov. 19 from 4-7 p.m PST. The event will take place at 707 Commons Drive, Suite 103, Sacramento, CA 95825, and will feature food, drinks and music, along with a professional photographer taking headshots of attendees.

About UMortgage

UMortgage is a purpose-driven mortgage company committed to serving their Loan Originators and community at large. Each Loan Originator offers consumers the personalized touch of working with a Broker in their backyard while maintaining the support and resources of a nationally licensed company. Licensed nationwide, they are trailblazing a path in the mortgage industry that is streamlined, modernized, and values-driven. For more information, visit umortgage.com or email media@umortgage.com.

Media Contact:

Corie Meredith

media@umortgage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UMortgage