Deltek and CEO Mike Corkery Named to the 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 List The annual awards celebrate the most innovative technology companies and top tech executives in the region

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has been named to the Tech 100 List by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), for the fourth year in a row. In addition, Deltek CEO Mike Corkery has been honored for the second year in a row as a Top Tech Executive. NVTC is the trade association representing the vibrant technology community in Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington area.

Congratulations to Team Deltek and Mike Corkery, Deltek President & CEO, for being named to the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 List!

The NVTC Tech 100 honorees represent a roster of cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, NextGen leaders and rising stars who are driving tech innovation, leading economic growth, and making a positive impact in the region.

This year's program attracted nominations across three award categories: Company, Executive and NextGen Leader. Each were carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of independent judges including Keith Kaetzel, partner at KPMG; Sam Maness, managing director, defense and government investment banking at Raymond James & Associates; and John Song, managing director at Baird. The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list comprises of 64 tech companies, 33 executives, and three emerging leaders – each consistently demonstrating dedication, vision and innovation.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a top tech firm! Deltek was built on the foundation of technology and innovation – and nearly 40 years later we are more committed to that mission than ever before. This recognition illustrates the work Team Deltek does each day to deliver innovative solutions and provide world-class support to our customers. We are proud that Deltek Project Nation is well represented on the 2021 Tech 100, and we are gratified to be recognized alongside many of our customers, as well as the many other very accomplished firms and executives," said Mike Corkery, Deltek president and CEO.

"While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. The NVTC Tech 100 honorees help make our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Congratulations to both Mike Corkery and Deltek for being named 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honorees. Thank you for the positive impact you have made in our tech community year over year."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

